The case against a man accused in the death of a woman found in a Simpson County hotel room has been referred to a grand jury.
Kristen Neil Tunks, 52, is charged with murder (domestic violence) and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, of Auburn.
Peacock was found dead Dec. 11 by friends in a room at Holiday Inn Express in Franklin.
Tunks’ case was bound over to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Simpson District Court, according to online court records.
Peacock’s death was investigated by the Franklin Police Department. An autopsy determined that she died from manual strangulation and had skull fractures.
According to court filings, FPD detectives found a green bank bag with documents belonging to Tunks lying next to it in the hotel room where Peacock’s body was found.
Police interviewed friends of Peacock who said they had gathered at the hotel with her in the early morning hours of Dec. 11 and then spent some time at The Mint gaming hall in Franklin before returning to the hotel.
Through interviews, police learned that Peacock was last seen alive around 5:21 a.m., Dec. 11.
Hotel surveillance footage documents a man, who police later identified as Tunks, get off an elevator at 5:19 a.m. and go to a hotel room with Peacock.
According to the criminal complaint, Peacock is seen on the video going into a neighboring hotel room at 5:23 a.m. before returning to her room at 5:26 a.m.
Tunks is seen leaving the room around 5:57 a.m., but then returns around 6:01 a.m. and remains in the room until 6:10 a.m.
“Ms. Peacock never returns to the hallway once Tunks leaves the room,” Franklin Police Department Detective Canaan Scott said in the criminal complaint, adding that video shows Tunks pulling the bank bag from the rear waistband of his pants before entering the hotel room at one point.
Friends found Peacock’s body in the room around 7:59 a.m., but an alert was sent to a friend’s phone from a Life360 location-sharing app on Peacock’s phone around 6:43 a.m.
The alert revealed that Peacock’s phone was somewhere on Interstate 65.
“Detectives were able to retrieve the phone from Interstate 65 between the 14.6 to 14.8 mile marker that belonged to Ms. Peacock,” Scott said in the complaint.
Tunks was arrested Dec. 19 by the Bowling Green Police Department at The Mint gaming hall in Bowling Green.
He was taken to Simpson County Detention Center, where he remains held under a $500,000 cash bond.
