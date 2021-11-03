Nearly $1.7 million in federal grant funding is on its way to 11 drug task forces across Kentucky to help combat drug-trafficking organizations.
Three local drug task forces are among those set to receive money from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, a component of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.
Totaling $1,698,441, the federal grant funding has been allocated to the state to be awarded to various agencies.
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force is in line to receive $141,586.
The Barren River Drug Task Force, serving Barren, Allen and Edmonson counties, will receive $106,430
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, operating in Simpson and Logan counties, will get $107,439.
Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, said the funding is crucial to the agency’s efforts to disrupt drug traffickers.
“Of all the drug funding coming from the federal government, this is the only pot of money that we see coming into law enforcement,” Loving said. “There’s a lot of money going to treatment and prevention, which is good because they were underfunded for years, but it’s good to see money coming to enforcement.”
The federal funding arrives amid an environment in which law enforcement is catching more traffickers.
As of the end of September, the drug task force had worked 55 methamphetamine-trafficking cases this year, compared to 50 during the same period in 2020.
Heroin trafficking cases have increased over that same time period from seven to eight, while five fentanyl-trafficking cases have been opened this year compared to just one in 2020.
“Even though it’s a small number, there’s certainly an uptick in fentanyl, which I expect to continue,” Loving said.
A recent drug task force investigation led to the seizure of about 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills, and police are seeing more instances of drugs portrayed as heroin that are laced with fentanyl, which can prove lethal in small doses.
Still, it’s methamphetamine made in bulk quantities in Mexico and smuggled into the U.S., typically of a higher level of purity than what law enforcement had seen in locally produced meth labs around a decade ago, that occupies a lot of investigative resources, Loving said.
“A few years ago, if we seized an ounce of crystal meth, that was a big deal, and now we’re seizing meth by the pound,” Loving said.
