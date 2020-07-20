With help from state grant funding, Warren County’s dead stock removal program that was started on a trial basis in 2018 has proven successful and cost-effective enough to be renewed for a third year.
Warren Fiscal Court on July 10 approved the agreement between the county’s Division of Stormwater Management and the Warren County Conservation District that will continue the program for disposing of dead livestock through June 30, 2021.
“We’ve seen success with the program and view it as beneficial to the community,” said Nikki Koller, Warren County stormwater program manager.
The program, which was revived in 2018 after being dormant for a number of years, gives Jamestown’s A&S Livestock Inc. exclusive removal and disposal services for all dead livestock within the county.
The one-year agreement calls for A&S to provide removal service of dead farm or domesticated animals weighing more than 75 pounds within 24 hours of notification, five days a week.
Conservation district technician Penny Warwick said the program was well-received by farmers who were left with no good alternative for disposing of the dead animals after Griffin Industries discontinued the service several years ago.
Warwick said the conservation district encouraged people to compost, bury, render or incinerate the animals, but she said Warren County’s karst terrain made the most popular option of burying problematic. “Burying is better than leaving them out for the buzzards,” she said, “but it’s not the best thing in our karst terrain where it can leach into the groundwater.”
Warwick said A&S picked up more than 700 animals in the program’s first year and 530 in the second year.
Under the agreement, A&S is to be paid $100 for large bulls and horses, $75 for cows and $60 for calves and other livestock.
Warwick said A&S did a lot of rendering when the program started but is now composting all the dead animals.
The contract contains a limit of $48,000 for the year, with the cost shared by stormwater management and the conservation district, but Warwick said the two partners paid only $11,365 each during the past fiscal year. Another $15,000 was paid through a grant from the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy.
“We’ve done well with our budget,” Warwick said. “I hope we can secure some more grant money this year.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.