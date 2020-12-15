GLASGOW – Help is now available for Glasgow’s small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Glasgow announced last week that small business owners may apply for up to $12,000 in grant funding.
“The city got additional CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) money and the mayor had always said the additional money would be used for small business relief,” said April Russell, grant writer for the city of Glasgow.
The additional CARES Act funding was released this month. The city requested funding to provide relief for small businesses and was awarded $326,000 for the grant program, she said.
“If you qualify, the eligible expenditures are your mortgage or your rent, utilities, PPE (personal protection equipment) supplies or payroll,” Russell said.
Proof of payment for such expenses must be submitted along with the grant applications.
The city has already received more than 30 grant applications, Russell said. The deadline for submitting grant applications is Friday.
A copy of the grant application has been shared through the city’s social media and is available on the city’s website at http://www.cityofglasgow.org. The grant application lists the qualifications for the funding, which is to be used as reimbursement for paid expenses occurring on or after March 1.
The grant funding is only for small businesses in brick-and-mortar locations in the city’s limits and is for small businesses that were required to either close or reduce operations as a result of the governor’s executive orders. Those businesses must have also been compliant with the governor’s executive orders.
Also, small businesses applying for grants shouldn’t have had a net profit income of more than $200,000 in 2019 and should have less than 25 employees.
In addition, small business owners who have yet to file their 2019 income tax returns may submit their 2018 income tax returns for consideration instead.
Those seeking the grant funding must either have a lease agreement with the property owners where their businesses are located or own the property/building.
Applicants are also required to be current on city property tax payments and occupational license fees. They are also required to have a current city business license and have met all of the requirements mandated by the Kentucky secretary of state for operation. The small businesses also should have been open and in operation before Jan. 1 and cannot be a franchise or franchise affiliated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.