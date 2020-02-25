A new grant from the nation’s largest children’s literacy nonprofit, Reading is Fundamental, means first grade students in the Bowling Green Independent School District will get to select and take home their favorite reads.
On Monday, first graders at T.C. Cherry Elementary School were the first group to get the chance to select and take home three books of their choice – news they celebrated with shrieks of excitement.
“We want to instill that love of reading for a lifetime,” said Dianna Wolf, the school’s library media specialist.
Because of other efforts by the school to send students home with books, Wolf said T.C. Cherry’s first graders should now be able to call seven different books their own, a good start to building up their family libraries.
With the grant, about 60 students at T.C. Cherry received new books Monday, but more than 300 first graders in all will benefit from the initiative.
The donated books are the result of Reading is Fundamental’s Books for Ownership initiative, which it calls its flagship reading program. RIF cited internal research that said the program model improves children’s reading performance, spurs children to read more and for longer lengths of time and helps improve attitudes toward reading and learning.
At T.C. Cherry, several students took home titles about Junie B. Jones, Jackie Robinson or other age-appropriate reads.
Among them was first grader Jenna Vaughn, whose love for animals spurred her to select a book about puppies. Jenna also loves reading for knowledge, making history her favorite topic to read about.
“Reading can give you information,” she said, contrasting them with movies, which she said will always be inferior to books.
“Movies don’t give you all the details,” she said.
Fellow first grader Eduardo Murphy said he was drawn to a book about Robinson because of his own interest in baseball. He also likes taking in the knowledge he gets from the books
“You learn more,” he said. “You get to know new words, and it helps you get smarter.”
