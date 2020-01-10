Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST /2 AM CST/ SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST /2 AM CST/ SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ SATURDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST /2 AM CST/ SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ SATURDAY NIGHT. * TIMING...A COUPLE OF WAVES...THE FIRST OCCURRING SATURDAY MORNING AND THEN ANOTHER SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...DURING THESE PERIODS, EXPECT SUSTAINED SOUTHERLY WINDS RANGING FROM 20-30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40-50 MPH. * IMPACTS...UNSECURED OBJECTS COULD BLOW AROUND AND EXPECT DIFFICULT TRAVEL ON EAST/WEST ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND GUSTS OF OVER 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&