An $850,000 grant is paving the way for a solution to a 35-year disagreement about who is responsible for maintaining sidewalks along state roads in Bowling Green.
The city recently learned it had received the Transportation Alternatives Program grant, which is administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The funds will be used to repair the sidewalks, many of which were built in the 1940s and have never been repaired.
The grant “is a big win for anyone who walks around town. It will make a big difference,” city Public Works Director Greg Meredith said.
Many roads in Bowling Green with sidewalks are actually state-owned, including U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Louisville Road and Cemetery roads. While the state maintains the roads from curb to curb, there has been a longstanding disagreement about who would be responsible for the adjacent sidewalk upkeep since a 1985 maintenance agreement that city and state officials interpret differently. The disputed passage is: “The City shall maintain the sidewalks, sanitary sewers and appurtenances, not constructed by the Department.”
While the state position has been that intent of the agreement is that the city assume responsibility for maintenance of the sidewalks, city officials have argued that the intent is that the state is responsible for sidewalks constructed by the state. As a result of the dispute, maintenance of the sidewalks has been sporadic.
That should change with the grant funds, which will be used “for spot improvements” along the roughly 44 miles of disputed sidewalks, Meredith said.
“I understand the state wants to use the limited funds they have to maintain roads rather than sidewalks,” Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said. But as a result, a lot of sidewalks “are in pretty sad shape. Making sure they are walkable will be a benefit to the community.”
Joe Plunk, chief district engineer for the state Department of Highways, said the grant award “was great news,” and that the state and city are working through the grant details.
“There are a few steps to get through,” he said.
Meredith said the effort is now in the preliminary design phase and there is no timeline yet on when the sidewalk improvements will start.
The city has not taken on maintenance of the sidewalks because of the cost and potential liability. City Attorney Gene Harmon said previously that the state has immunity from lawsuits stemming from things such as falls on sidewalks, while the city does not.
But once the repairs are completed, the city will agree to maintain the sidewalks in perpetuity.
