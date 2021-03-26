The St. Joseph St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry has received a $9,000 grant from Ball Corp. that will allow it to extend hours and provide more food to more families in Warren County.
“This is a huge donation for us,” said John T. Riley, president of St. Joseph Conference of SVDP. “We are recruiting volunteers to help us stay open longer to distribute more food.”
The grant is part of Ball Corp.’s $5 million global commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations that are fighting the COVID-19 health crisis, according to Ball Corp.’s website.
Ball Corp., based in Westminster, Colo., is best known for its production of glass jars and lids.
The company recently announced plans to build a 450,000-square-foot plant on a 40-acre site in the Kentucky Transpark, where it will eventually employ about 200 people making tops for aluminum cans.
The food pantry was especially busy in 2020, trying to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Warren County, Riley said.
The food pantry was closed for just two weeks during 2020, operating continuously to serve the needy and poor being affected by the pandemic, Riley said.
“The all-volunteer workers distributed 1,891 carts of food weighing over 96,500 pounds to over 800 families during the COVID pandemic,” Riley said. “These numbers were about 10% higher than those for 2019 and were achieved with about half as many workers and fewer food distribution days.”
Riley said the primary mission of the food pantry is to provide healthy food for the most needy in Warren County. The organization also provides limited financial assistance for utility payments in case of emergencies, he said.
The food pantry is associated with Bowling Green’s St. Joseph Catholic Church, Riley said. It is operated by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, an international charity organization.
“We have instituted a program where we provide each family enough food for three days of meals,” Riley said. “The St. Joseph Food Pantry is well known by the people who live in the area where it is located.”
The food pantry provides food to their clients based on family size, Riley said. It also distributes any unused food to other local aid groups like the Salvation Army and the Southern Kentucky Patriots, Riley said.
– The St. Joseph Food Pantry is at 1133 Adams St. in Bowling Green. For more information, contact Riley at 270-842-2757 or bgrileys@twc.com.
