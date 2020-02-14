Access to kayaking and canoeing on Warren County’s Drakes Creek is about to get easier for people with physical disabilities.
Thanks to a Wellness Edge grant from the University of Kentucky Human Development Institute, two submersible, buoyant wheelchairs and other equipment will soon be available for use at the Drakes Creek access point in Phil Moore Park.
The $22,391 grant is the result of a partnership between the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the city of Bowling Green’s adaptive sports program.
Funded by a $600,000 award UK received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the grant will allow for the purchase of the two wheelchairs as well as paddle adapters, stabilizers and adjustable seats.
Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting that the grant will also pay for purchasing 200 feet of matting that will allow wheelchair access to the water.
The new equipment will be a good fit for the city’s 3-year-old adaptive sports program that already offers opportunities for people with disabilities to play wheelchair basketball and tennis and a sport called goalball for the visually impaired.
“We encouraged the county to apply for this grant and make some of the access to Drakes Creek better,” said Cameron Levis, special populations instructor for the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department. “We have the participant base that will use this.
“This is an opportunity for people with disabilities to use this new equipment and access the creek and enjoy being out in nature. We want to ensure that all people are able to use our parks.”
Jennifer Schmidt, who wrote the Wellness Edge grant, said the equipment purchased will not be limited to use by one particular group.
“This will allow the city’s adaptive sports program to use it, but it will be open to anybody who wants to use it,” Schmidt said. “Organizations like the Center for Courageous Kids (in Scottsville) might use it.”
Levis has already planned an event to introduce the equipment to the public.
An adaptive float event is scheduled for May 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. A flyer provided by Levis said the event is open to individuals with physical disabilities and their families.
In addition to the opportunity to get on the water, the event will include food trucks and other family activities.
