A multi-year effort to repair sidewalks along state roads in the city received another boost at Tuesday's meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission.
Many sidewalks in the city are actually state-owned, including along U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Louisville and Cemetery roads. While the state maintains the roads from curb to curb, there has been a decades-long disagreement about who would be responsible for the adjacent sidewalk upkeep. Many of the sidewalks were built in the 1940s and have never been repaired.
A solution to the issue seemed at hand in 2020, when the city received an $850,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to repair the sidewalks. The grant “is a big win for anyone who walks around town. It will make a big difference,” city Public Works Director Greg Meredith said at the time.
But at Tuesday's commission meeting, City Manager Jeff Meisel reported that it turns out the $850,000 "was not enough to do the project."
The city, however, was awarded an additional $400,000 TAP grant for the project, bringing the total project cost to $1.2 million.
"We're happy to bring this home," Meisel said.
Along with approving acceptance of the grant, commissioners also unanimously approved accepting a $1.2 million bid from Scott & Murphy Inc. of Bowling Green for the sidewalk repair project.
Once the repairs are completed, the city will agree to maintain the sidewalks in perpetuity.
Commissioners also approved two rezoning requests on second and final readings.
Vita Nova LLC was approved for a rezoning from light industrial to general business for a commercial development at Russellville Road and Old Tram Road. Developers said the plan calls for a commercial building that will include a 4,000-square-foot spot for either a restaurant or liquor store and two other smaller portions for other businesses.
JJEM Properties LLC was approved for a rezoning from agriculture and highway business to multi-family residential at Bristol and Louisville roads. The rezoning will allow for the expansion of the adjacent 160-unit North Pointe apartment complex.