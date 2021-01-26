Federal funding to combat the spread of the coronavirus continues to filter down to Warren County’s volunteer fire departments.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, announced last week a $24,262 grant that will help four of the county’s fire departments acquire personal protective equipment that can help with medical runs and firefighting.
The money, coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program, will allow the Plano, Alvaton, Browning and Woodburn fire departments to get surgical masks, nitrile gloves, portable alcohol-based sanitizers and containers of germicidal wipes.
“This is something that will definitely help us,” Plano VFD Chief Kevin Bailey said. “We use a lot of that type of PPE on medical runs.”
Alvaton VFD Chief Mason Hamilton said the equipment will help firefighters protect themselves and the general public during the pandemic.
“It will primarily be used on medical runs where we assist emergency medical personnel,” Hamilton said. “It will protect our people and those who are in close proximity to them.”
For Hamilton and Bailey, the grant comes on the heels of another award that split $17,479.64 among the Alvaton, Plano, Browning, Hadley, Gott and Woodburn VFDs last fall and allowed them to purchase adapters and cartridges to be added to firefighters’ self-contained breathing apparatus masks to increase filtration.
Jennifer Schmidt, a grant writer who has helped the fire departments apply for the grants, pointed out that the Richardsville VFD was awarded a $7,268.53 grant last fall.
That grant is also being used for PPE, including N95 masks, face shields, eye protection, Tyvek protective suits, surgical face masks, individual hand sanitizers and gloves.
The grants aren’t the only weapons the VFDs are using to combat COVID-19. Hamilton said volunteer firefighters, as first responders, are eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“We have 35 firefighters on our roster, and we’ve had 13 of them get the vaccine so far,” he said. “We highly encourage all of them to get the vaccine.”
Hamilton said Schmidt is also working with county VFDs to get a grant that will help them purchase new radio equipment.
“The radio system we have was put in around 2012,” Hamilton said. “It’s no longer supported. We’re working on a grant that would help bring all our radios up to the latest standard.”
Bailey, meanwhile, said the Plano VFD is nearly ready to move ahead with its plans to build a “safe room” for shelter during tornadoes or other natural disasters.
The Plano VFD plans to build a 1,500-square-foot safe room next to the Plano VFD station at 3210 Plano Road. It will be paid for primarily through a grant from FEMA.
In addition to being available during emergencies, the safe room can also be used as a meeting and training room, Bailey said.
“We’re hoping by early March to start breaking ground on the safe room,” Bailey said. “It will be a good addition.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.