Before the tornadoes ripped through Bowling Green, large, mature hardwood trees stood everywhere. Nutwood resident Clara Verst loved the serenity of the tree canopy, but now, the difference is striking.
Verst hears more now without the tree noise insulation. When she looks around her neighborhood and drives through hard-hit areas, it looks uglier. She said the canopy was an integral part of the city’s culture.
Now, with the help of a growing handful of equally passionate volunteers, Verst is looking to restore and expand Bowling Green’s reputation as “a tree city” through a grassroots effort called Re-Tree BG.
“We lost something. The tree canopy was taken away from us – a lot of things were,” Verst said. “Economic drivers will build back the businesses and build back the homes. ... There’s nothing in the economy that’s just going to make the trees come back. We’ve got to purposefully try to make that happen.”
Re-Tree BG’s goal is to give away 100 free trees in tornado-stricken areas this fall and 100 more in the spring. While they are starting slow as they develop their organizational structure, Verst said that over the next several years, the group hopes to see 5,000 trees planted in the Bowling Green/Warren County area.
Residents who lost trees to the tornadoes can fill out a form on Re-Tree BG’s Facebook page to request a tree. To ensure that the replacement trees thrive, the form asks requesters to share information like yard size, levels of sunshine and shade, drainage conditions and the presence of power lines.
The group is relying on donations to pay for the trees, which they are ordering from Morgan’s Tree Farm for the first giveaway on Oct. 15. After a week, Re-Tree BG has received 28 tree requests and about one-tenth of its $10,000 goal in donations, Verst said.
Estimates vary, but several thousand trees were likely lost during December’s tornadoes, particularly on private properties, according to Jared Weaver, Bowling Green city arborist. He said that in addition to the obvious aesthetic benefits, trees have many additional hidden cost savings.
“Green infrastructure,” as Weaver calls it, filters air and rainwater pollution, improves stormwater infrastructure, helps pavement last longer and boosts mental health by reducing stress.
Weaver is one of two arborists on the Re-Tree BG team responsible for training volunteers to conduct site consultations. After the group receives a tree request, it will send out a volunteer to check out the area and determine which of five native tree species – red oaks, white oaks, red dogwoods, pink dogwoods or red maples – would be most viable.
“We want it to thrive, not just sit there,” Weaver said.
Right now, it’s critical for Re-Tree BG to get more donations.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Verst said. “We need to get the trees ordered to give away in October, and we can’t really order the trees if we don’t have the money to pay for them.”
They are also looking for more volunteers to help with everything from site consultations, planting, fundraising and record keeping. Those interested in helping out can email Re-Tree BG at retreebg@gmail.com or attend its next meeting on Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the Bowling Green Community and Neighborhood Services office. Everyone is welcome, Verst said.
If Re-Tree BG receives more than 100 requests, it will select the sites that are most likely to have a good result first, and save the others for future giveaways, Verst said. The group will continue their work until money runs out, she added.
“We want this to be an ongoing project,” she said. “We don’t really ever see an end point to this.”
Re-Tree BG is also partnering with Operation PRIDE to raise funds. People can donate through PayPal or by writing a check out to Operation Pride with a designation for Re-Tree BG and send to 1141 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.