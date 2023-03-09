Gaming bills had a big day in Frankfort on Wednesday. A controversial bill banning so-called “gray machines” made a surprise return and this year’s sports betting bill improved its odds of becoming law.
House Bill 594, which would ban “gray machines,” was tabled by the House Friday, March 3. It appeared to be an early demise to the controversial legislation, aimed at machines that bill supporters consider forms of unregulated illegal gambling and opponents see as legitimate skill-based games.
Gray machines have proliferated in Kentucky gas stations, bars and convenience stores. Critics have said that gray machine companies didn’t ask for permission or check the legality of their machines before setting up in the state.
Before the session, it was unclear whether the General Assembly would pass legislation banning “gray machines” or legalizing them in order to tax and regulate them.
It’s a rare issue that does not fall on party lines. In a surprising twist, HB594 was untabled Wednesday, quickly passing 64-32 upon its revival.
Chris Fugate, R-Chavies, spoke in support of the bill, saying that gray machines have been taking the money of the people in his district. Nobody else spoke on the bill.
The bill would fine operators and owners of gray machines up to $25,000 per device.
HB594 now moves to the Senate.
The legislature may take the opposite position on sports wagering this year, choosing to legalize, tax and regulate it instead of banning it.
Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, presented the bill to the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations committee Wednesday.
He said that estimates of annual money spent by Kentuckians betting illegally within the state through local bookies or overshore accounts exceeds a billion dollars. Additionally, Kentuckians can easily cross state lines into six of seven border states and bet legally.
“Each of you have heard about the popularity of this and I'm not here to appeal about popularity today,” Meredith said. “I'm here to tell you about taking an industry that exists in darkness and in the shadows, and legitimizing it, legalizing and regulating it to protect the consumers of Kentucky.”
Under the bill, sports wagering would be regulated by the horse racing commission, which has “a track record” of integrity and professionalism, he said. It would focus singularly on sports wagering, excluding online poker and fantasy contests. Kentuckians could not bet on any contests with the majority of contenders under 18.
Any licensed Kentucky track could apply for a license, and if they got one, would have three available spots to contract with sports betting platforms and operators. Those platforms, like DraftKings or FanDuel, would need to apply for a license and also contract within one of the licensed tracks that has available spots.
Meredith said that while this move is unlikely to bring that much more revenue to Kentucky— the current estimate is $23 million annually— right now that money is being given to other state governments or no government at all.
Revenue will go first to the wagering administrative fund for program regulation and then to the permanent pension fund.
David Wallace, executive director of Christian public policy organization Family Foundation, spoke in opposition to the bill. He said he thinks sports wagering is a form of “predatory gambling” that is not a victimless form of entertainment.
“This type of predatory gambling is designed to prey on human weakness with the government colluding with gambling interests to exploit our fellow Kentuckians,” Wallace said. “It is an industry designed not to create wealth, not to encourage hard work, but to simply transfer wealth from those with little to a multibillion dollar industry.”
Kentucky Ethics League Executive Director Gene Cole also disapproved of the bill, saying that the fact that sports wagering platforms incentivize people to continue gambling with beginning deals and freebies makes them dangerous.
Meredith said he couldn’t argue with anyone’s moral objections to the bill, but that we live in a world where sports betting exists whether or not it’s legal, and so the opposition’s argument holds little water.
The House committee voted unanimously in favor of the bill.
Rep. Mike Clines, R-Alexandria, said he voted yes in part because 48 Kentucky counties already border a state with legal sports betting.
“So that's 40% of the counties in the state of Kentucky (that) for me already have sports betting,” Clines said. “So today we're making a decision for the other 60%.”
Meredith agreed.
“I've heard from some folks in Louisville who know the exact spot on River Road that they can go to where they can bounce off an Indiana cellphone tower and they can place the bet without crossing the river.” he said.
Meredith said he expects the bill to move to the House floor early next week and easily meet the 60-vote threshold in a non-budget year.
Last year, a similar bill stalled in the Senate when Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, did not bring it to the floor for a vote.
Meredith has been working with Thayer and is optimistic this time will be different. He expects the bill is within two to three votes of passing in the Senate.