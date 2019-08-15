Grease Monkey, a Colorado-based chain of oil change shops, plans to open a location in Bowling Green on the site of Dusty’s Auto Care service station that closed last week.
Kenneth “Dusty” Bowlin, owner of the Marathon service station at 1200 Broadway Ave., said last week he had a contract to sell the property and was closing shop after his 42 years as an employee or owner of the business.
On Monday, Bowling Green businessman Satish Patel said he plans to open a Grease Monkey franchise on the site, where gasoline storage tanks are being removed in preparation for demolition of the building.
“We’re 99 percent sure we’ll be opening a Grease Monkey,” said Patel, who explained that a final decision is awaiting environmental inspection of the site. “We hope to have a grand opening by the end of December.”
Patel, who has owned a number of convenience stores in the Central City area, said he believes the half-acre Broadway Avenue site is an ideal location for a quick lube business.
“It’s definitely a good location,” he said. “Broadway has a lot of traffic, and it’s close to downtown and to neighborhoods and restaurants.”
Patel had been looking for another business opportunity when he chanced upon Grease Monkey, which franchisechatter.com ranks as the third-largest oil change franchise in the country, behind Jiffy Lube and Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
Established in 1978, Grease Monkey now has 350 locations. The company website said Grease Monkey locations do oil changes and provide “preventive maintenance services and light mechanical repair services.”
“For many years we were a regional chain focused on the Rocky Mountain area,” said Jeff King, Grease Monkey’s director of franchise development. “Our goal now is to expand into areas where we don’t have a lot of coverage.”
The company has opened Kentucky locations in Madisonville and Murray that King said have been successful. He said the Bowling Green market was a good fit for the company’s expansion plans.
“This is the type of market we look for,” he said. “It has population growth and economic growth. I believe Satish has the desire to add multiple locations in and around Bowling Green.”
King said Grease Monkey tries to set itself apart from other quick lube companies through a 20-minute guarantee. Each location is outfitted with a timer that allows customers to track the speed of their oil changes.
“Oil changes are done in 20 minutes or less, or the customer gets a discount of a dollar per minute,” King said.
Although his first Grease Monkey business won’t open for a few months, Patel is already looking to expand.
“We’re thinking about opening a second location on Nashville Road,” he said.
