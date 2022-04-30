It’s been three years since the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosted its annual Great Teddy Bear Run in full, but Saturday finally saw a return to normalcy.
Hundreds of bikers from far and wide came together Saturday morning to make the 13-mile trek from the justice center downtown to Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green.
For Jennifer Bryant, executive director of the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, the line of bikers was a sight for sore eyes.
“It gives us a lot of encouragement as staff,” Bryant said. “We see a lot of ugly things on a daily basis. To see our community come out and take a stand against child abuse is very affirming and reassuring that we will see an end to this social problem.”
Bryant said the ride was canceled in 2020 right after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the center hosted two more hybrid events to try and keep up momentum.
To participate, individual riders had to pay $35 and riders with a passenger paid $55.
All proceeds went toward benefitting the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center and its mission to provide quality services in a trauma-informed environment to stop children abuse.
The center provides forensic interviews, medical exams, mental health therapy, child abuse prevention activities and other services to the community.
“Now more than ever we need support,” Bryant said. “Child abuse in this area is still very much a real thing. We (Kentucky) have been in the top 10 for the past 10 years in child abuse substantiation. But we live in a community where people report what they see, and that’s what is important. We need people to report when they see child abuse and help us change this disturbing reality for kids.
“So … we are very thankful for everyone who stayed with us and everyone who came out here today.”
While many participated in the ride, others dropped off money and teddy bears.
The stuffed animals will be given to children at the center who are awaiting their medical exam.
Biker Scooter Kilgore said he has participated in the run every year since he started riding, and said he considers himself an advocate for children.
“I love giving back to kids,” Kilgore said. “I have a 5-year-old son, and I want him to look up to me and see this every time. I want him to see that daddy is cool. I just hope for a safe ride. You don’t want any accidents. But I want everyone to have fun and good fellowship.”
Fellow biker William Miller said this was his first time participating in the Great Teddy Bear Run.
“I’m a first-year rider, and like him (Kilgore) we do it for the kids,” Miller said. “It’s my dad’s first time doing it, too. It’s a chance to show off your bike and make friends, but it’s an inspiration.”