David Keown of Bowling Green and his grandson Keaton Forbis strap a teddy bear to the back of their motorcycle as they wait for the start of the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s 22nd annual Great Teddy Bear Run in 2022 from the Warren County Justice Center.
Hundreds of bikers will return to Bowling Green on April 29 for the 23rd annual Great Teddy Bear Run.
The 13-mile motorcycle ride from the Warren County Justice Center downtown to Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green will benefit the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, which serves children who have been victims of sexual abuse.
Information on the BRACAC website says the center’s mission is to reduce trauma to child abuse victims by providing a safe, child-friendly location where teams of professionals work together to pursue justice and offer treatment.
Sabrina Durbin, community outreach coordinator with BRACAC, said there were 500 riders at last year’s event, which was the first full-scale ride since COVID-19 hit.
“That was really good, considering we were coming out of the pandemic,” she said.
Durbin has set her expectations higher for this year’s run, hoping to see at least 600 riders and break $50,000 in donations.
The donations will help provide critical services, such as forensic interviews, child sexual abuse medical examinations, trauma-informed mental health therapy and prevention education.
This year’s event will feature morning vendors at the justice center, including Tin Roof Coffee and Rich Pond Market & Deli. Coffee and biscuits will be available for purchase.
Afternoon food trucks and dessert vendors at Harley-Davidson will also have food available for purchase. Vendors include South Cow, CRAVE, Patriot BBQ and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
There will also be a silent auction and raffle items will be distributed throughout the afternoon, including gift cards and a $500 cash prize.
“We are really working to make sure the auction at Harley is huge this year and anyone is welcome to be a part of it,” Durbin said.
D-93 will be on-site at the justice center for the morning portion of the event and 95.1 The Beaver will be at Harley-Davidson in the afternoon.
Those not registered for the ride are welcome to drop off teddy bears, which will be given to children at the center who are awaiting medical exams.
The ride will begin at 11 a.m. at the justice center with onsite registration and check-in at 9 a.m.
All riders who pre-register before April 17 at bracac.org or on the Facebook page will receive a T-shirt and swag bag.
The cost to register is $35 for a single rider or $55 for a rider and a passenger.