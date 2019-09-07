For four decades, the Great White sound has captivated audiences worldwide, with crushing blues-based guitar riffs and a swagger that invokes an emotional high for anyone who listens.
The California-based band – featuring guitarist Mark Kendall, guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie, drummer Audie Desbrow, bassist Scott Snyder and vocalist Mitch Malloy – will bring its arsenal of hit songs to the Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest on Saturday, including “Mista Bone,” “Save Your Love,” “House of Broken Love,” “Lady Red Light,” "Rock Me" and “Once Bitten, Twice Shy," which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.
After rising to prominence in the early 1980s, Great White has sold more than 10 million albums and has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums and two platinum albums. In the last four years alone, the group has logged nearly 400 dates across the U.S. and overseas.
After the addition in 2018 of Malloy – an accomplished solo artist in his own right – Great White hasn't slowed down. The band's mantra is that the songs are bigger than any one member.
“In Bowling Green, you know, (it) will be the first time this group of people have seen this band play those songs during that time,” Lardie added. “It’s like an encapsulated moment in time. All those elements that make the evening happen and, you know, that’s what keeps it fresh for us.”
Great White will take the Main Stage at 7:50 p.m. Saturday at the Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest at Edge Hill Farm, 13101 Louisville Road in Oakland. The three-day festival features 25 bands, including Jackyl, Puddle of Mudd, Colt Ford, Kiss Kiss Bang, Jasmine Cain, Geneva, Saving Abel, Tantric, Saliva and more.
Great White’s core writing team of Lardie and Kendall forged numerous hits over the years with milestones to complete.
“My favorite things to see is a ... kid on his father or grandfather’s shoulders at a festival, singing the verse lyrics to 'Rock Me,' " Lardie said. "I’m like, 'How does this kid know this?' Ya know? It’s because mom or dad or grandpa passed it on down. And that is the greatest compliment to receive as an artist.”
Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest is an all-ages event, with activities including a custom bike show, biker games, a burnout contest, kid zone, food and merchant vendors, downhill Barbie car races and more.
The weekend begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a free Kickoff Party at Harley-Davidson Bowling Green, 251 Cumberland Trace Road, featuring performances by Dustin Lee Benefield, Wolf Island Kosmonauts, Gravel Switch and Kyle Daniel.
Visit vcmmf.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.