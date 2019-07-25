MORGANTOWN – A group working to renovate and maintain Green River Lock and Dam No. 3, also known as Rochester Dam, expects repairs to the structure to be finished by November 2020.
The Rochester Dam Regional Water Commission took over ownership of the dam in 2016 and now has a contract with Sunesis Construction to make repairs to the dam by Nov. 15, 2020, according to John Dix, the group’s secretary.
The commission’s goal of maintaining the dam is largely based on a desire to safeguard a water pool the dam creates that’s crucial to local communities.
“That pool provides potable water for 50,000 people, and over 10,000 jobs depend on that,” he said.
The Ohio County Water District, Butler County Water System and Morgantown Utilities Commission all get their water from that pool, Dix said.
Phase one of the renovation project, which is scheduled to be finished by Nov. 15, involves building a wall inside the lock to prevent gates on the lock from failing and letting water through, Dix said.
“They have the possibility of coming loose and letting the whole river through the lock, and if that happens we lose that pool,” he said.
Phase two involves building a wall of steel pilings intended to prevent water from leaking through structures under the dam.
If the repairs aren’t made, “eventually it will create a washout condition where the whole structure fails, and if the structure fails, we will no longer have that pool,” he said.
Dix said he doesn’t know any reason to suspect the undercarriage will fail anytime soon, though he noted that higher-than-average river levels prevent the commission from analyzing the undercarriage.
“The flows have been quite high in the river over the last year, so it’s hard to see down there with the river flow so high,” he said.
Dix said he was unsure how long leakage has been a problem at the dam.
The third and final phase of the renovation project will involve building a concrete weir on a rock shelf positioned between the dam and the former site of a now-absent mill.
The rock shelf blocks water but is not as tall as the dam, Dix said.
Phase two and three are both expected to be finished by Nov. 15, 2020, he said.
Dix said the renovation will cost $2.5 million, which the commission can pay because it was awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration in 2017 with the help of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, and Rep. James Comer, R-Tompkinsville.
Dix told Butler Fiscal Court about these developments Monday.
Judge-Executive Tim Flener said the project should raise the water level roughly 2 feet, ensuring running water remains available in Rochester homes.
“The major impact is going to be is on the water intake at Rochester,” he said. “It’s going to bring the water intake up about 2 feet above the intake there where it needs to be at to help that community down there for their water supply.”
– Follow Daily News reporter Jackson French on Twitter @Jackson_French or visit bgdailynews.com.
