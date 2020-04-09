Communication is a key component in fighting the coronavirus, according to Mike Sherrod, CEO of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
Sherrod, joined Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, spoke with reporters outside the hospital where Paul has been volunteering since Tuesday after recovering from the coronavirus.
Sherrod said sharing information and staying connected to multiple agencies through the Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup has been an essential part of the hospital’s pandemic response. The group encompasses members from 13 area agencies, including the local health department, government, hospitals and schools.
Sherrod has been CEO of Greenview since 2013 and said the group “has probably been one of the best (and) most functional groups I’ve ever worked with in my career to not only make sure our community is safe, but also make sure that we are prepared.”
He added that in the fight against the virus, the staff and doctors at Greenview are “heroes.”
“It’s been very challenging and for (them) to walk in every day not knowing what is involved, and going home to your kids … I think is very difficult,” Sherrod said. “When you’re in hard, challenging times, it’s amazing how people come together (to) find a solution to do what’s best for the patients.”
He also said learning more about the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, has helped increase employees’ morale compared to three weeks ago, because “we understand it more as we’ve gotten more information.”
Public health workers are also being celebrated across the country this week during National Public Health Week.
In terms of supplies of personal protective equipment, Sherrod said the hospital is “pretty good” and that “there might be a couple areas that we’re working with local manufacturers and others to bring more in. But that has not been the concern today as it was maybe two, three weeks ago.”
Greenview is reportedly working with Fruit of the Loom in Bowling Green, which is shifting from making clothes to protective masks, and other companies to receive personal protection equipment including gowns, face shields and gloves.
The CEO also thanked Paul for reaching out to volunteer, and said “we’ve been tickled to death having (him) here. He’s lifting the spirit of our patients and our colleagues … and we really appreciate that.”
As of Wednesday, the Barren River Health Department is reportedly investigating 35 cases of the coronavirus in Warren County, and there are 1,346 total cases statewide, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Although Sherrod could not provide the current number of people being treated for the coronavirus at Greenview, he said that in recent days there has been a decline in both positive cases and in “patients under investigation” for COVID-19.
“Hopefully that’s a sign that we’re getting through this, but it’s not saying we’re ready to go back to the norm,” he said.
He also noted that it’s a good thing the hospital has not seen the “big surges” in cases that had been predicted.
On Sunday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Fox News that “this is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ ” lives, but he added that there “is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days.”
