TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital recently filed an application with the state to establish a freestanding emergency department on the first floor of Graves Gilbert Clinic on Park Street. The effort is being questioned by Med Center Health officials, who say a second emergency department is not needed.
The potential clinic would be just a few hundred feet from The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s campus. The state received Greenview’s latest application March 2.
According to previous reporting by the Daily News, Greenview has been trying since September 2018 to get state approval for an ambulance service that would compete with the Med Center EMS service operated by Med Center Health.
Greenview is now asking to relocate from the space it originally planned to operate its new emergency department at Lovers Lane to the first floor of 201 Park St. – where Graves Gilbert Clinic is currently located.
When asked for more details and reasoning for the new application, TriStar Health AVP of Strategic Communications and Public Relations Anna-Lee Cockrill said officials are in the midst of the administrative process and that she had nothing to add.
Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said in a statement to the Daily News that they are questioning Greenview’s application.
“We strongly question the rationale for having two emergency departments in such close proximity to one another,” Stone said in the statement. “Med Center Health is focused on our mission of caring for people in the communities we serve as evidenced by the tremendous amount of resources we have dedicated toward the ongoing pandemic.
“Working in collaboration with community partners and volunteers, we have administered nearly 80,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to residents of southcentral Kentucky,” Stone continued. “Because this is such a critical time, we must remain vigilant and encourage others to get vaccinated so that we can end this pandemic.”
When asked for a response to Stone’s statement, Cockrill declined.
“Again, we are going through the administrative process, and I don’t have much else to add,” Cockrill said. “I can’t share more than that.”
Earlier this year, Frankfort Administrative Law Judge Karen Woodall granted Med Center Health’s motion for a summary judgment asking the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to dismiss Greenview’s first certificate of need application to establish an ambulance service.
After the ruling in January, Greenview Marketing and Communications Specialist Andria McGregor said in a statement that Greenview maintains the stance that Warren County has gaps in its ambulance service.
McGregor then added that Greenview would be evaluating its options in the future.
According to a news release from Graves Gilbert Clinic, its “rich experience” with urgent/walk-in care facilities combined with the “high quality” emergency room experience of Greenview Hospital, make the partnership on this potential project “enticing.”
The statement from the clinic also said there are no concrete plans at this time, but the group is continuing to look toward the future needs of its patients which includes designing and operating high quality, lower cost emergency rooms as referenced in the Greenview filing with the state.
