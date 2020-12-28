TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green began a new campaign last week called “Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes.”
The initiative is a way to show support for health care workers who have fought the COVID-19 pandemic for the past nine months by leaving holiday lights up until Jan. 31. The hospital is asking every person, business and community to follow through with the showcase of solidarity.
Marketing & Communications Specialist Andria McGregor said leaving your lights up is a way for these heroes to see your support and gratitude as they drive to and from their shifts.
“They are weary from the physical and emotional toll of what they see every day,” McGregor said. “We want health care heroes across Kentucky to see the support and gratitude from our communities and our colleagues. Please help us honor and re-energize all our health care heroes in the southern Kentucky community and around the state with this symbol of support and gratitude.”
McGregor said the idea came from Frankfort Regional Medical Center, the only other hospital in the state owned by HCA Healthcare.
Both hospitals committed to the campaign as a way to “shine a light” as the nation heads toward the end of the pandemic with vaccines finally being made available to the public, McGregor said.
Besides leaving your holiday lights up, there are other ways you can show support for health care workers this holiday season.
First, you can help spread the message of this new campaign. Secondly, you can share photos of your neighborhood or your own home to your social media accounts with the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes and by tagging @TriStarGreenview.
Also, if you know one personally, thank your health care heroes for all they are doing to end this pandemic and treat those who are fighting this virus in our hospitals, doctors’ offices and at home.
In addition, the hospital is asking to please send a message of support to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital colleagues or health care heroes at any doctor’s office or hospital.
This can be done by sending letters of support through the mail or by going to Greenview’s social media page and leaving a message there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.