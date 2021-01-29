TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has started administering the monoclonal antibody therapeutic bamlanivimab for treating non-hospitalized patients with mild or moderate confirmed cases of COVID–19.
Bamlanivimab received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 9.
As of Wednesday, the hospital had administered the treatment to nearly 100 patients.
“From a physician standpoint and from a community standpoint, we have felt like we have made significant strides against this virus,” TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital Chief Medical Officer David Smith said. “This development is another dash of hope. It’s potentially life-saving and that’s what we are about.”
Smith said the treatment has shown to be useful for patients who haven’t been hospitalized due to the virus.
The FDA said bamlanivimab is appropriate for emergency use for treating COVID-19 in patients with mild to moderate symptoms who are high-risk to develop severe symptoms and who are at least 12 years old and weighing at least 88 pounds.
High-risk criteria for the treatment include having a body mass index greater than 35, having chronic kidney disease, having diabetes mellitus, having immunosuppressive disease, currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment and being older than 65 years of age.
Anyone interested in receiving the treatment must first test positive for the virus and obtain a referral from their physician, who will then schedule an appointment with the hospital if the patient meets all of the criteria.
Smith said Greenview has a “sufficient supply” of the treatment, and the hospital anticipates it will be able to continue to receive bamlanivimab.
“We have also shared such treatments with The Medical Center, and they have shared treatments back with us,” Smith said. “We have also shared with other entities in the area as well.”
Smith said the majority of patients given the treatment have said that they have felt positive results as their health improved not long after the infusion.
For additional information, go to TriStar Health.com/Greenview or call 270-495-6675.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.