TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital Orthopedics is now offering same-day joint replacement surgery for qualifying patients.
The orthopedic same-day surgery or outpatient joint replacement program allows patients who meet the criteria to undergo hip or knee replacement surgery and return home hours later.
Patients often opt for a joint replacement when other treatments fail to help them manage osteoarthritis pain, which is a condition that limits a patient’s mobility and quality of life.
Healthy patients in need of a hip or knee replacement can now work with their surgeon to determine if a same-day joint replacement would be right for them.
The idea was brought forth by Graves Gilbert Clinic orthopedic surgeon Dr. Chris Patton, who has been working with Greenview to bring the program to Bowling Green.
“The hospital has excellent recovery records. Now we have the protocols to treat patients with same-day surgery,” Patton said. “I’m proud this collaboration has brought this to Bowling Green. It’s a huge step. People now don’t have to travel outside of the city to get a procedure like this. We are really excited to have this.”
Patton said Greenview has completed three of these new procedures, and all have passed with “flying colors.” The hospital is now beginning to offer the procedure to more patients.
Patton said the most important part of this new method is the pre-op preparation. This procedure is not for everyone, he said.
Ideal patients should be in good overall health with an ideal body weight, with conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure well-controlled.
“The length of stay after this type of surgery has been shortening over time,” Patton said.
The team at Greenview went to Atlanta to research how to make the necessary improvements.
Now, they are hopeful to get patients home six hours after surgery.
Outpatient or same-day surgery is available for partial knee replacement, total knee replacement, anterior hip replacement and posterior hip replacement.
“As a leader in health care, TriStar Greenview is committed to giving our patients greater access to care in our community,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Sherrod said in a news release. “It is rewarding to be ahead of the curve with outpatient joint replacement in our community, which allows our patients to have better outcomes, faster recoveries and improved quality of life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.