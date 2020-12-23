Five front-line workers at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine within hours of its delivery Wednesday.
The first caregivers who received the vaccine were those who treat COVID-19 patients. Afterward, the hospital continued to administer the vaccine to its workers throughout the day.
“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a tremendous step forward and an optimistic turning point in our fight against the virus,” hospital Chief Executive Officer Mike Sherrod said in a news release. “The timing of the vaccine is definitely a gift of hope in time for the holidays and a promise of a healthier, happier 2021.”
Hospitalist Medical Director Dr. Darren Fentress was the first Greenview worker to receive the vaccine. After his injection, he said it was “just like a flu shot.”
“I feel great,” Fentress said. “It feels exciting to hopefully be starting the final chapter of this pandemic. It’s been a long road. Everyone has fought really hard. So, we are excited to hopefully move along back to the old world that we enjoy.”
Fentress also said he appreciated the opportunity of being first as he wanted to get the message out to the public that getting the vaccine is a good choice.
“We think that it is safe, and we think that it is the right thing to do,” Fentress said. “You certainly need to be counseled by your health care doctor, but we believe in it, and we think it’s the right step in beating this pandemic. I hope we will be an example for what the rest of the community should do in order to get back to normalcy."
While the vaccine isn't required for Greenview's staff, it is strongly suggested that everyone who works there do so.
Surgeon on Staff Dr. Mark Jessen, who was also one of the first five workers to receive the vaccine, said the process was quick and painless.
“I didn’t feel a thing,” Jessen said. “It’s the exact same as getting a flu vaccine. I did some research, and I feel comfortable getting the Moderna vaccine. It was developed here in our country, and that was the one I preferred to get.”
Jessen said there will be around a 30-day wait before the second doses of the vaccine will be available, and there is a much higher level of immunity after both doses are administered.
Both Fentress and Jessen said the vaccine is a welcome development at the hospital as workers will now feel a greater sense of safety and confidence as they continue to work during the pandemic.
