At 1,732 square feet, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital's addition to its cardiac catheterization suite is relatively small.
Its impact, though, promises to be huge, particularly for those in southcentral Kentucky needing cardiac care.
Greenview officials unveiled on Monday a renovated suite that includes a second cardiac catheterization lab equipped with advanced augmented-reality imaging equipment that Greenview is the first hospital in Kentucky to utilize. The project also included upgrades to the existing cath lab.
It's the new GE Allia IGS 730 image-guidance system, though, that is the star attraction of this $4.1 million renovation project.
Procedures in the Greenview cath lab can be performed endovascularly, meaning physicians use real-time imaging to guide small instruments through blood vessels to areas in need of repair, a news release said.
Greenview is among the first hospitals in the U.S. equipped with the GE image-guidance system that provides imaging capabilities using augmented-reality technology. The system is also equipped with key safety features that allow physicians to minimize the amount of radiation delivered to the patient.
"This is cutting-edge technology that we really hadn't had access to in Kentucky," said Jared Lesher, Greenview's chief operating officer.
Lesher said the new device will give the hospital more capability for cardiac catheterization procedures and electrophysiology studies that assess the heart's electrical system and can diagnose abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmia.
“Our new cardiac catheterization lab is a major investment for the hospital and for our community,” Greenview CEO Mike Sherrod said in a news release. “People living in Bowling Green and its surrounding area deserve easy access to top-quality cardiac services, and we are proud to equip our cardiac teams with advanced technology that elevates the level of cardiac care available in our region.”
The new cardiac cath lab is a key part of Greenview’s cardiac service line, which includes diagnostic testing and treatments such as angioplasty, defibrillator placement or revision, cardiac ablation, pacemaker placement or revision, and cardiac stent placement.
The investment in the cardiac cath suite is one of a number of changes in the works for Greenview, a subsidiary of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.
Greenview's effort to establish a freestanding emergency department on the first floor of Graves Gilbert Clinic on Park Street is continuing, with a public hearing on its certificate of need application scheduled to be heard by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in December.
Meanwhile, Greenview has applied to the CHFS for a certificate of need to build a 72-bed acute care hospital along Lovers Lane.
The proposed new hospital, to be called TriStar Greenview Regional East Hospital, would be a $350 million, 238,405-square-foot facility located on a 30-acre tract adjacent to the Greenview Surgery Center and Graves Gilbert Clinic offices at 484 Golden Autumn Way, according to the application on file with the CHFS.
Its 72 beds would be transferred from the existing 211-bed Greenview hospital on Ashley Circle, meaning there would be no initial increase in the total number of beds.
Greenview's CON application points out that the existing hospital was built in 1972, making it difficult to meet current requirements for certain services.
No date has been set for a CON hearing on the proposed Greenview Regional East Hospital.