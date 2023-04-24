Just days after gaining state approval for its plan to build a second campus in Bowling Green, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is resurrecting its plan to establish a ground ambulance service to serve Warren County and compete with Med Center EMS.
Greenview, an affiliate of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, submitted an application on March 29 to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services for a certificate of need to operate a ground ambulance service to be called Warren County EMS.
Greenview attempted in 2018 to establish what it called Southern Kentucky Ambulance Service. That application was denied in January 2019 when a Franklin County administrative law judge granted a motion for summary judgment requested by attorneys for Med Center EMS.
A second attempt by Greenview to enter the ambulance business came in September 2019 when the hospital submitted another CON application through an affiliate called Warren County Ambulance Service.
Those applications were withdrawn in June of 2022, but Greenview hasn’t dropped its interest in operating an ambulance service.
According to the new application, Greenview plans to spend $1,993,103 to establish the ambulance service with offices in a former medical office building adjacent to Greenview’s Ashley Circle headquarters and build a 3,000-square-foot metal building for ambulance bays.
Starting in 2025, Warren County EMS would operate six vehicles and make an estimated 4,500 emergency runs and 1,500 non-emergency runs in its first year, according to the application.
Med Center EMS, which took over operation of Warren County’s ambulance service in 1980, operates more than a dozen vehicles making more than 20,000 runs per year, but Greenview alleges in its application that another ambulance provider is needed.
The application cites Warren County’s growth and the need for competition as reasons for bringing in a second ambulance provider.
That is spelled out in the text of the application, which says: “Warren County has a large, growing, and aging population that is generating an increasing number of ambulance visits.
“The lack of competition and true patient choice negatively impacts Warren County residents who are disproportionately transported to the sole ambulance company’s affiliated hospital (The Medical Center) in an emergency situation and who, in non-emergency situations, oftentimes face delays.”
The establishment of a second ambulance service in the county, according to the application, “will ensure that residents’ medical needs are met in a timely manner and that patients who are in need of emergency transport to a hospital are transported by ambulance to the closest and most appropriate hospital regardless of hospital affiliation or ownership.”
Med Center Health officials and their attorneys were successful in arguing against the need for a second ambulance service during hearings on Greenview’s previous CON applications. They will likely have a chance to make those arguments again.
Laurie Walston, a health policy specialist in the CHFS Division of Certificate of Need, said Greenview’s latest application is expected to go on public notice May 18, at which time affected parties will have 10 days to request a hearing.
A public hearing involving the competing hospitals wouldn’t be anything new. Approval of Greenview’s certificate of need for a second hospital in the Lovers Lane corridor came in March after such a hearing.
The CON would allow Greenview to build a $350 million, 238,405-square-foot facility to be called TriStar Greenview Regional East Hospital on a 30-acre tract adjacent to the Greenview Surgery Center and Graves Gilbert Clinic offices at 484 Golden Autumn Way.
Greenview East’s 72 beds would be transferred from the 211-bed Greenview hospital on Ashley Circle, meaning there would be no initial increase in the total number of beds operated by the for-profit hospital.
Med Center Health representatives argued unsuccessfully against the need for Greenview to have two campuses in Bowling Green, but the not-for-profit hospital could have another chance to make its case.
In a letter to Greenview CEO Mike Sherrod, Kentucky Inspector General Adam Mather said the final CON for Greenview East will be issued at the end of April “unless a request for reconsideration is filed or a judicial appeal is taken and issuance is enjoined by the court.”
Med Center Health management hasn’t yet filed an appeal but in an email said the healthcare company “is considering several options following an administrative law judge’s approval of Greenview’s certificate of need application to operate two hospitals in Bowling Green.”
Greenview and Med Center Health could do battle over one other Greenview CON application, this one to establish a freestanding emergency department on the first floor of Graves-Gilbert Clinic on Park Street, but it won’t happen soon.
According to the April 20 certificate of need newsletter produced by CHFS, a hearing on the emergency department originally scheduled for April 26-28 has been deferred until an unspecified later date.