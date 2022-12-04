Greenville's annual Tinsel Town Tour of Lights underway By the Daily News Dec 4, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenville's annual Tinsel Town Tour of Lights is now underway through Jan. 8.The family-friendly self-guided tour is free and will feature over 70 holiday light displays along the public roads in Greenville.The journey begins along the holiday-themed path at 480 Hopkinsville St., but the light scenes are noticeable to anyone driving the streets. Scenes are set up on Main Street, Cherry Street, East Main Cross Street, W. Depot Street, Rails to Trails, Luzerne Lake and more.A map is available online at tourgreenville.com and on the Greenville Tourism Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman at center of Till lynching reported in Bowling GreenGrowing El Mazatlan chain adds WKU locationProtesters converge on BG, seeking woman tied to 1955 lynchingBG man charged with killing girlfriendTwo local teens charged in Tenn. murderSecond hotel planned for The HubGlennis Elliott SpeckHistoric bakery to be On Target headquartersScottsville men plead guilty to bid rigging schemeJerry Roger Young Images Videos State News Police: four dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide Reform candidates lead in UAW races with 84% of vote counted Utility recommends natural gas plant despite objections Man pardoned by ex-Kentucky gov. convicted of strangulation US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed's inflation fight National News AP News Summary at 1:29 a.m. EST AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History: December 4, the "Million Dollar Quartet" AP News Summary at 11:48 p.m. EST Palestinians say killing caught on video was unjustified POLITICAL NEWS Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says Former Congressman Pearce reelected as NM GOP chairman Pentagon chief: US faces pivotal years in countering China Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView