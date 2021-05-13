HORSE CAVE — Gov. Andy Beshear joined executives from T. Marzetti Co. and local officials in Hart County to break ground Thursday on a 220-job, $133 million project to increase the plant's production of salad dressings, sauces and other food products.
“This expansion by T. Marzetti highlights the tremendous continued growth of Kentucky’s food and beverage sector, with the creation of hundreds of new job opportunities for residents in central Kentucky,” Beshear said. “We are building a better future here in the commonwealth, and I am proud T. Marzetti will continue to be a part of that growth well into the future. This is a great day for Hart County and the surrounding region, and I thank the leadership at T. Marzetti for furthering their commitment to our people.”
The company, a subsidiary of Ohio-based Lancaster Colony Corp., revealed plans in February to beef up the expansion of its Horse Cave plant it announced last year. The expansion is expected to be completed by July 2022.
The expansion of the plant on Top Quality Drive in the Hart County Industrial Park along U.S. 31-W was put on hold for a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lancaster Colony Vice President for Investor Relations Dale Ganobsik previously told the Daily News that the company has expanded beyond simply making sauces and dressings for such restaurant brands as Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden and Buffalo Wild Wings and is now selling those products on the retail market.
“During the pandemic maybe people were wanting to get some sort of restaurant experience by buying restaurant sauces,” Ganobsik said. “We need to expand capacity to meet the need.”
Marzetti’s expansion was aided by state tax incentives.
“The Horse Cave community is excited about the expansion and new jobs coming to our community,” Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry said Thursday. “T. Marzetti has been a great community partner since they established their manufacturing plant here over a decade ago, creating good-paying jobs and the opportunity for employees to have a good quality of life for their families and a bright future for the Horse Cave/Hart County community as a whole.”
