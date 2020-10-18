City and state officials were on hand Friday to break ground for a future Texas Roadhouse in Bowling Green.
The 7,500-square-foot restaurant is expected to open in mid-March.
Construction is expected to begin immediately on the site at 3353 Nell O’Bryan Court, between Cabela’s and Sam’s Club.
Managing partner James Walrath said Bowling Green is an ideal location.
“It’s a great, up-and-coming city,” Walrath said. “It’s definitely an area that we feel we could help out the community and be very successful. The schools are really good around here, and we think we can help with community development and bring jobs in.”
Kelley Construction is the general contractor. The Kentucky company has a long relationship with Texas Roadhouse.
“We are excited to be bringing the Bowling Green community their first ever Texas Roadhouse,” said Joe Kelley, president and chief executive of Kelley Construction in a news release.
Founded in the Louisville area in 1993 by W. Kent Taylor, Texas Roadhouse now has more than 560 locations across 49 states and several foreign countries. It has a number of locations in Kentucky, including sites in Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro, Somerset and Elizabethtown.
On hand at the event was First District Magistrate Doug Gorman, who said he was looking forward to the “quality franchise.”
“I want to thank Mr. Kelley and Kelley Construction for bringing this project to Bowling Green and Warren County,” Gorman said.
“I’ve eaten at five different Texas Roadhouses so I am a big fan. The restaurant industry is extremely important to the entire country, and it’s very important to Bowling Green.”
Also present at the ceremony was District 19 state Rep. Michael Meredith, Kentucky Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.
“We want to say ‘thank you’ to the Texas Roadhouse team for the investment into the community,” Meredith said. “We love economic development in Bowling Green and Warren County, and we like it even better when it fills our bellies.”
“Restaurants are especially important to what we are doing in light of coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wilson said. “I can tell you that people are crowded at restaurants and it’s hard to get in. And I can tell you that Texas Roadhouse is one of the best. We look forward to the day we can walk in and have one of those steaks.”
“We have 300-plus restaurants that are actually registered in Warren County,” Buchanon said. “This particular location sees over 25,000 cars a day going down Scottsville Road, and nearly 22 million cars a year coming up and down I-65. This location will see great exposure.”
Ranked No. 1 among full-service restaurants in the American Consumer Satisfaction Index in 2018 and 2019, Texas Roadhouse has seen its annual revenue grow from $900 million to $2.8 billion over the past decade.
In Bowling Green, the chain will be filling a void left by Logan’s Roadhouse, which closed its location on Scottsville Road in March.
