The activist group the Sunrise Movement took to the streets of Bowling Green on Friday to protest climate change and to show its support for the Green New Deal.
The event began with a walkout at Cherry Hall on Western Kentucky University's campus with dozens of students and members of the general public joining forces for the cause.
After speeches at WKU, the protest moved down College Street, around the downtown square and ended at the Warren County Justice Center, where speakers talked about different ways they say climate change affects various groups.
“The Sunrise Movement specifically is advocating for the Green New Deal," Jay Wells with the Bowling Green Sunrise Movement group said. The Green New Deal is a proposal presented in Congress which aims to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewable energy.
“We have to respond with the utmost urgency with what is going on with the environment because the planet is dying," Wells said. "We have 11 years left before we have irreversible change going.”
The event Friday was part of a nationwide movement of strikes, according to Wells, adding that students and adults who participated in the strike walked out of their classes and jobs to be part of it.
Ruby Chapdelaine, a student at WKU, said she learned about the strike on campus.
“It interested me because I am really into activism and I always have been,” she said. “I saw this as an opportunity to get involved in Bowling Green.”
Speakers at the strike included WKU Geology Professor Michael May, activist Francisco Serrano and Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville.
“The movement that I see happening across Kentucky is regular people saying they are the priority,” Booker said. “The Sunrise Movement is elevating the issues around the environment in a holistic way but it’s really creating a chance for Kentuckians to have a conversation about what does our future mean and what will we do about leading for our future and how do we take on equity."
May spoke about the scientific method, saying that the changes in the climate are measurable.
“The non-science folks thinks each person is entitled to their own view or belief,” May said. “The concerns and dire predictions from the scientific community in contrast are not part of a belief system. They are based on proven, scientifically analyzed data."
Max Farrar, a farmer, spoke about the recent drought and weather conditions.
"We experienced one of the worst droughts we've seen in the history of our state," he said. "That long drought was followed by a hard early frost that is earlier than it's been in many years. I was one of those folks affected by that. About a quarter of our crop died because of those weather conditions. Farmers all across the state know that the changes are already here, they are affecting our crops and affecting our livelihood."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.