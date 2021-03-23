Carrying signs and advocating on behalf of survivors, a group of marchers took to the streets Tuesday afternoon to call for a change in social attitudes that allow sexual assault to pervade.
The march by Cancel Rape Culture Coalition began at Circus Square Park, continued downtown through Fountain Square Park and ended outside the Warren County Justice Center.
Chelsey Mather of Bowling Green said the idea for the march came about when someone posted about the alleged sexual assault reported last month at the Sigma Nu fraternity house at Western Kentucky University on a Facebook group page to which she belongs.
During chats online, Mather and some other friends realized it was important for them to speak out about what they were witnessing.
"As a survivor and a sister and friend to people who are also survivors, I think if we were to bring more awareness to rape culture, then I think more aggressors would be held accountable," Mather said.
The term "rape culture" originated in the 1970s as a way to describe societies in which sexual violence proliferates due in part to behaviors such as victim-blaming, trivializing rape and minimizing the harmful effects of sexual assault on its victims.
More recent events like the Me Too movement have empowered survivors and advocates to raise awareness of sexual assault, hold perpetrators accountable and promote efforts to reduce violence.
"Part of prevention and canceling rape culture is to unlearn all the behaviors that have been passed down, like victim-blaming and making light of sexual assault," Mather said.
Mather said that since the Cancel Rape Culture Coalition started an online Facebook group, she has heard from a number of survivors who have shared their experiences.
"This (coalition) is for all victims and all survivors, and it's not exclusive to women," Mather said.
Outside the justice center, Krystal Sims sat at a table giving out information about the coalition to people and waiting for the marchers to join her.
"We really just want everybody to get on board and fight for change," said Sims, of Glasgow. "We just want them to either support us and share our stuff (online) or get out and be a voice."
