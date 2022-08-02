About 20 teenagers meet regularly at First Christian Church in Bowling Green to hang out, engage in lively chats and form a strong community.
The events are held by BG Teen, an organization devoted to supporting LGBTQ youths in the community.
Crystal Akers, the founder and director of BG Teen, said the idea to create the group originated in the summer of 2021 because “as a mother of two teenagers, both of whom are LGBTQ,” she felt “frustrated that there were no resources or opportunities for LGBTQ youth in the area.”
From only two meetings a month, managed by Akers on her own, BG Teen evolved into a growing organization supported by the community. After just a few months, Akers was joined by volunteers.
One of those volunteers is Alayna Milby, a Western Kentucky University graduate from Franklin. Akers said she considers Milby, who got involved with the organization in the spring and has been “an invaluable asset” ever since, a co-leader of BG Teen.
Akers sees the main goal of BG Teen as creating opportunities and providing mental health resources for the LGBTQ community, members of which, she said, are twice as likely to attempt suicide, according to statistics.
Creating a support group for parents of LGBTQ youths and an inclusive sex education course for teenagers are also big goals of BG Teen, Akers said.
BG Teen plans to hold several events for teenagers in August including a back-to-school party
BG Teen will also hold a drop-in night and an ice cream social at First Christian Church at 1106 State St. at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 .
Akers described the event as an opportunity to “get together, hang out, enjoy some snacks, play cards, as well as other games, and chat.”
First Christian Church will also be the venue for BG Teen’s Tie Dye Night on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. Shirts and dye will be provided at the event.
All gatherings and activities are free of charge. Akers said it is “a big priority” that money is not an obstacle to socializing and creating a community.
Even though BG Teen is not a faith-based organization, First Christian Church, where Akers works as an administrator, has been “very supportive and helpful,” she said. Akers funds the activities herself or through donations and fundraisers.
Akers said Bowling Green has been “super supportive” of the organization.
“Ultimately, if someone has a criticism, then the group is not for them,” Akers said.