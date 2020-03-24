Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some people are using their time and resources to help others in need.
At a time when fear and uncertainty is taking over, groups such as The Good Deeds Club are helping those on the front lines, including medical professionals, law enforcement and drivers in the community such as mail carriers and 18-wheeler drivers.
Last week, the club delivered food to employees at The Medical Center, ambulance staffers, law enforcement, all the fire stations and the Bowling Green VA Clinic.
“It was about 700 lunches in about a two-hour period,” said Mary Osborne, whose daughter started the club.
Osborne said all members are working from home and taking steps to maintain appropriate social distance.
The club also offered lunch at Thompson’s Cafe last week. Osborne said the cafe normally caters to factory employees but has been drastically cut back with business due to COVID-19.
“We thought it would be a way to help out,” Osborne said, adding that the cafe provided breakfast and lunch to any truck driver and first responder who wanted carryout.
“I’m unsure of the number that showed up to that,” she said. “We are really focused on the people that no matter what happens in this crisis, they won’t stop working. I think that it is a hardship for all of us, but it definitely is a hardship for those who don’t have child care, but still have to go to work.”
Osborne said the club will continue with future efforts as long as they are allowed.
Keith Coffman, the owner of Lost River Pizza, is giving back by providing 10 free pizzas a day to customers in need.
“There is a lot of uncertainty right now,” he said. “A lot of people are scared and a lot of people are anxious.”
Coffman said he hopes this outreach will be a positive moment for those people who receive it.
“They are usually gone within the first hour,” he said. “This could be something that could put a smile on someone’s face.”
Coffman said business owners have also donated money allowing for more pizzas to be given away.
Coffman said customers can call 270-746-0255 for orders and may pick up through the restaurant’s drive-thru window to maintain social distance.
“We want to help as many as we can for as long as we can,” Coffman said.
Michelle Mayhall, who is making meals for elderly in need, is now also working with the Salvation Army.
Mayhall said she was in Nashville at a grocery when the thought of homeless people living through the pandemic pulled her to give back during the crisis.
“Most of them have no clue what is fixing to happen,” she said. “They won’t understand why the streets will be empty, businesses closed or no cars coming by rolling down their windows and handing them food or money.”
Mayhall said her daughter, who is a nurse in Indianapolis, also inspired her to give back.
“They (nurses) are highly exposed to this virus with their jobs, but it hasn’t stopped them from doing what they feel is God’s calling for them,” she said. “As parents, we felt they are wonderful role models and we needed to step up and do the same.”
Mayahall said she would continue to help others any way she can.
