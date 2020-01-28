From housing insecure students who change schools three times a year to implementing new state academic standards, Bowling Green Independent School District leaders gathered Monday to hash out possible solutions.
In a meeting that spanned more than two hours and ultimately resulted in the district’s school board adopting a new districtwide improvement plan, school principals shared their own plans, celebrated milestones and owned their areas for improvement.
Superintendent Gary Fields set the tone at the start of the meeting by proclaiming his hope that school leaders leave with the ability to discuss district goals in specific ways with the community.
The meeting’s big themes included equity for all students and aligning school curricula with new state standards. The state standards outline what students are expected to know before graduation – but not how learning experiences should be crafted or which resources should be used.
Elisa Beth Brown, the district’s director of instructional programs, said much of the work in this year’s plan will be a continuation of goals in the previous year’s plans.
“The work over the past year confirms last year’s work was the right one,” Brown told the group at the district’s central office. “It’s just something that takes many years to complete.”
With revised standards in reading, writing, math, social studies, health and physical education this year, the district has been making adjustments.
“The state, in all its wisdom, gave us lots of new standards all at once,” Brown said. “But our teaching staff has been exceptional.”
Additionally, while the state is introducing new content standards, it’s testing students this year on the previous standards. That’s led teachers to walk a fine line, Brown said.
“The teachers have had to be very careful about what they’ve taught this year,” she said.
Since last March, BGISD has been working to bring its school curricula in line with the standards. That includes developing new assessments and other tools the district wants to have in place by the start of the next school year.
In recent training sessions, teachers have been working to translate esoteric concepts like “number sense” into concrete learning goals for students, like mastering multiplication.
Starting Aug. 1, Brown said, “every teacher will know exactly what to teach and in what order to teach it.”
District leaders hope these efforts will lead to more equitable outcomes for students across the board, from special education students, English learners and other student groups.
One big challenge is a significant population of transient students who often move around and switch schools because of their parents’ struggles in making rent.
“We’ve had students that come to us that within one year they’ve been to three different schools, and so you’re having to play catch-up,” said Kory Twyman, principal at T.C. Cherry Elementary School.
Schools continue to struggle to fully meet the needs of the district’s large and diverse English learner student population. With about 4,000 students in the district, roughly 17 percent are classified as English learner students, and that doesn’t count those who are still being monitored before they can fully shed the label.
Officials said more than 50 languages are spoken in the BGISD’s schools. Bowling Green is a hub for refugee resettlement, and it’s not unheard of for students age 17 or 18 to enroll in school with no previous formal education.
D.G. Sherrill, director of pupil personnel for BGISD, said district leaders have been searching for other school districts to emulate, but so far too few have proven to be as diverse.
“I think we’ve all been searching for who’s got this figured out. No one’s got this figured out,” he said.
And since it isn’t a statewide issue, it’s not on the radar of lawmakers, Fields added.
“It’s not a priority for anyone at the state level,” he said.
