Tourism in Hart County, much like it is across the rest of the state, is on the upswing.
Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced a little over $620,000 in funding for Hart County, about $280,000 of that coming in the form of American Rescue Plan Act dollars targeting the region’s booming tourism industry.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Aug. 8 that 2022 was the best year on record for Kentucky tourism, the field accounting for $12.9 billion in economic impact.
According to a study by Tourism Economics, an estimated 75.9 million travelers spent $8.9 billion in Kentucky last year and more than $973 million in state and local taxes were generated.
Hart County is enjoying its own slice of the pie – a slice that is only getting bigger.
Sandra Wilson, executive director of the Horse Cave/Hart County Tourist Commission, said the county’s economic impact from tourism has steadily gone up since she started working with the commission in 2009, save for a slight dip in 2020.
“It’s very exciting right now in Hart County,” Wilson said.
That pandemic-induced hiccup was followed by a banner year in 2021 that saw an impact of $34.9 million.
“People were looking to get outside and felt safer that way, so we really bounced in 2021,” she said. “Bigger year, by far, than any other year.”
Economic figures rose again in 2022 to $35.6 million and things bode well for 2023 – Wilson said she’s heard from local attractions, like Hidden River Cave and Kentucky Down Under, that they expect to beat numbers seen during the “glorious” year of 2021.
“It’s going to be another record year in 2023,” Wilson said. “So far it’s been another banner year. If things hold on for the rest of the year it may be the best ever for our attractions.”
To put tourism growth into perspective, Wilson said the industry generated $11.65 million in 2007.
She said her ARPA funding, almost $60,000, went toward the launch of a new website, the creation of video content showing off the region’s natural features and a digital assistance program to help coach local businesses that were lacking an online presence.
Additionally, the SOKY Film Commission and Cave Country Trails each took home $100,000 in funding and the Munfordville Tourism Commission took home nearly $20,000.
Rachelle Wright, challenge coordinator for Cave Country Trails, said the ARPA money will be put to use constructing a new website that will feature an interactive map of all the trails in its six-county region.
“We’re super excited about that, we’re in the process of making sure we have a practically compiled master list of the trails in the area and that is a pretty daunting task right now,” Wright said. “I feel like we’re at 150 and we may not have all of those tallied yet.”
She said the site will compile trail information like parking, points of interest and what entity maintains each route. Wright said the goal is to have the site up and running by early 2024.
“It should be a really, really useful tool for people who are visiting this area,” Wright said.
Cave Country Trails, which aims to get folks out into nature to enjoy the amenities of Butler, Simpson, Warren, Barren, Edmonson and Hart counties, has also witnessed sustained growth.
The first Cave Country Trails Challenge, held back in 2020, drew 250 entries. Wright said the goal for this year’s challenge is 1,000 entries, reflecting a continued surge of interest in outdoor adventure.
“What we are seeing is kind of an explosion of trail use for us,” Wright said. “It just feels good to know that people are out there enjoying nature, enjoying our resources.”