A passel of Rich Pond residents left the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meeting March 3 in a sour mood, upset that the commission voted 7-0 (with one abstention) to approve a plan for a 429-lot subdivision in their midst.
“It’s money over people,” grumbled one of the residents who had spoken against the development and was expressing a growing belief that such resistance to the county’s rapid residential development is futile.
Often maligned as NIMBYs (for Not In My Back Yard), groups such as those from the fast-growing Rich Pond community are becoming more vocal as plans for subdivisions and apartment developments proliferate.
While it’s drawing resistance, that frenzy of housing developments is hardly surprising in Warren County, which is growing faster than nearly all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.
The pressure to build more housing units is extreme, as Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky statistics illustrate.
Real estate sales in the RASK region, which is dominated by Warren County, topped $1 billion for the first time ever in 2021, and January’s numbers continued that trend.
Such hyper-activity in home sales has, predictably, led to a dearth of housing inventory and spikes in home prices – an environment that practically has builders salivating.
“We can’t build fast enough to keep up,” said Ben Peterson, executive director of the planning commission.
Peterson said that before the December tornadoes leveled or severely damaged hundreds of houses and apartments, Warren County was needing about 1,000 housing units built per year.
Now, he said, “we probably need 2,000 housing units per year for the next two or three years.”
Adding to the pressure to build are some changing demographics. Peterson points out that marriage rates are down, leading to more one- or two-person households.
“That’s part of the reason why we see more apartments and smaller homes,” he said.
Like single-family homes, those apartments are hot items.
Local developer Michael Vitale, who counts downtown apartment complexes The Vue and Lenox Place among his projects, said his units are generally filled as quickly as he can build them.
Likewise, Chandler Property Management President Mike Simpson said the various rental properties he oversees are operating at “well above” 90% occupancy.
“We were in a housing crunch on Dec. 10 (the day before the tornadoes),” Simpson said. “On Dec. 11, to some degree, we entered a housing crisis. We already had strong demand driven by local workforce opportunities. Now the demand is even greater. Barring some unforeseen events, I don’t see this housing market slowing.”
That drives demand for more projects like the 263-acre, 532-lot subdivision near Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Nashville Road approved last fall and a 300-lot development next to Buchanon Park approved earlier in 2021.
Both of those developments were opposed by nearby residents and both sailed through the planning commission and, ultimately, Warren Fiscal Court.
The ease with which rezonings for housing developments win approval has only increased after a new planning commission joint agreement was put in place last year.
That agreement, pushed by former Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, in essence marginalizes the representatives on the planning commission from the county’s four small cities: Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn.
Those four representatives, arguably more in tune with residents favoring preservation of rural areas, can now vote only on zoning changes and other property-specific applications in their city or within three-quarters of a mile of the city limits.
Eliminating those rural voices has transformed the makeup of the planning commission, leaving only the four city of Bowling Green and four fiscal court appointees to vote on most developments.
Peterson and planning commission attorney Hamp Moore said when the amended joint agreement was presented last year that the change was needed in order to reflect the population centers and the funding of the planning commission.
Current Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott agrees, saying: “I like how we have the planning commission structured now where the small cities don’t vote on things not in their realm.”
But some people question whether those eight commissioners have a broad-enough background to truly represent all county interests, including those wanting to preserve rural areas.
“I did try to appoint people (to the planning commission) who brought not just a pro-growth attitude,” said Elaine Walker, Bowling Green’s mayor from 2005 through 2011. “They were for responsible growth.
“They were replaced by some very strong pro-development voices.”
Made up largely of people involved in the building or financial industries or otherwise tied to development, the Bowling Green and Warren County planning commissioners at times face conflicts that lead to abstentions on certain votes.
The planning commissioners are appointed by the mayor and the county judge-executive, so a bias toward pro-growth appointments who can maintain the county’s rapid recent growth may be expected.
Many of the rezonings, by taking land from agriculture to residential or business, can increase property tax revenue exponentially.
County property valuation administrator records bear that out, showing for example that a 185-acre parcel along Barren River Road is assessed at $415,000 but is eligible for an agriculture exemption that knocks that number down to $79,580.
Housing developments can make a huge difference in those assessments and in the amount of tax revenue coming to city and county coffers.
One of the opponents of the latest Rich Pond development, though, doesn’t believe such a benefit justifies the kind of dense subdivisions that are being approved.
Kathy Fletcher, who lives on Aaron Road near that proposed 429-lot development, argued at the March 3 planning commission meeting that the plan put together by Thomas R. Hunt Investment Properties and builder Barrett Hammer will “significantly change the rural setting.”
“Our goal is not to stop development,” Fletcher said. “We realize that growth is important for any community. Our goal is to match the density of the other houses already in existence.”
Reducing density is going to be difficult in an environment where builders and Realtors are looking to keep housing costs from inflating more than they already have, but Fletcher and others are trying.
Fletcher and some of her Rich Pond neighbors have organized a “town hall meeting” for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chaney’s Dairy Barn, bringing together the three candidates for sixth district magistrate in hopes of learning what their positions are on development and on possible changes to the planning commission’s Future Land Use Map that serves as a guide to future development.
Saying she fears that the current development environment is “the beginning of urban sprawl,” Fletcher hopes to head that off through putting local office holders on record.
“Politics is a key component in the growth of any community,” she said.
Fletcher and her neighbors in southern Warren County aren’t the only ones actively pushing back against what they see as out-of-control growth.
Jared May, who lives in the McKinney Farms subdivision in the northern end of the county, has been expressing on social media his concerns about continued development near his home.
May said expansion of McKinney Farms and another nearby development is creating flooding and other issues.
“It’s not that growth is bad,” May said. “It’s how they’re handling it. It’s going to drive some people out of town.”
Developments continuing near his home were opposed at the planning commission, but May says: “They were basically already pre-approved.”
Like Fletcher and others who have failed in trying to defeat rezoning applications they see as incompatible, May has lost confidence in the planning process.
“Honestly, I think the system is broken,” he said.