Growth continues to pay off for the city of Bowling Green. At Tuesday's city commission meeting, commissioners voted on a first reading to keep the property tax rate at its current level.
Despite not raising the tax rate for more than a decade, and even lowering it last year, the city is seeing more revenue because of growth.
For the upcoming year, the city is keeping the property tax rate at the current level of $0.205 per $100 of assessed value.
The city saw total property growth of 5.2 percent between Jan. 1, 2018, and this Jan. 1. That growth means increased property tax revenue from $9.9 million last year to an estimated $11.1 million this year.
During a public hearing on the tax rate at the start of the commission meeting, city Chief Financial Officer Katie Schaller-Ward said the value of real estate in the city grew from $5.1 billion in 2018 to $5.4 billion this year.
A final reading on the tax rate is slated for the Sept. 3 commission meeting.
Also Tuesday, the commission agreed to issue industrial building revenue bonds of up to $42 million for two new residence halls at Western Kentucky University.
The request for the bond issue came from the WKU Student Life Foundation for two residence halls as part of a new First Year Village at WKU.
Entities like the WKU Student Life Foundation depend on municipalities to issue such tax-exempt bonds, City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
"This happens from time to time," he said.
The city would loan the bond funds to the WKU Student Life Foundation, which would be responsible for paying them off.
Under questioning from commissioners, WKU Student Life Foundation Executive Director Brian Kuster said there were no circumstances under which the city would be responsible for the debt.
Meisel also said the debt on the bonds would not count as city debt.
The First Year Village project aims to connect students with similar interests with shared study spaces, classrooms and pod-style housing with an opening expected for fall 2021.
In other action, the commission:
• approved a $1.5 million bid from Scotty's Contracting and Stone of Bowling Green for phase one of a project to widen Shive Lane between Scottsville Road and Ken Bale Boulevard. The project includes building a roundabout at the Shive Lane and Ken Bale intersection.
• approved an $82,390 bid from Arnold Consulting Engineering Services of Bowling Green to design phase two of the Shive Lane corridor, which will focus on Shive Lane between Ken Bale Boulevard and Middle Bridge Road.
