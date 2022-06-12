As grocery shelves emptied during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Kentuckians replenished their supply by going straight to the source – local farm markets like Bluegrass Berry Farm.
Kentucky Farm Bureau aims to connect consumers with those local food sources through its Certified Farm Market System, which supports the highest quality farm markets in the commonwealth. This year, KFB named Bluegrass Berry Farm as Warren County’s most recent addition to the list, alongside current members Jackson’s Orchard and Nursery, Chaney’s Dairy Farm and Hilltopper Creamery.
The program was launched by current KFB President Mark Haney in 1996 to help Kentucky farmers market their fruits and vegetables to the local community. While the program originally focused on produce, it has expanded to include 126 farms across Kentucky offering a broader swath of locally sourced products, including flowers and trees, dairy products and animal products, said Fran McCall, a commodity specialist at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation.
The program’s goal of bringing consumers directly out to local farms to buy their foods has been particularly successful since the pandemic hit. In 2022 alone, 22 farm markets have been certified, McCall said.
“A lot of them have established more relationships with the local farmers and have had a better appreciation of what farmers do,” McCall said. “So that was really a positive to the negative of the COVID pandemic – that we got a little closer to where our food supply comes from.”
Bluegrass Berry Farm has experienced the pandemic boost firsthand. Its plant sales skyrocketed, and it has used the increased demand to bring awareness to consumers about where their food comes from. Kim Essig said interacting with new customers and seeing farm life from their eyes make her feel blessed to live and work on Bluegrass Berry Farm.
“I think I forget that this is not, even in Kentucky, maybe this isn’t always the norm with people still living in Bowling Green or larger cities. Even though they can drive and see, when they come onto a farm, sometimes they’re still like, ‘This is amazing,’ ” Essig said.
Kim Essig and her husband, Jeff, own and operate Bluegrass Berry Farm as a family business. They began growing blueberries about a decade ago in their three-acre Bowling Green backyard. Their daughter had previously used the space to ride horses, but once she grew up and found new interests, Kim and Jeff Essig wanted to find something else to take over the area. They decided on blueberry bushes after discovering that the crop could live upward of 30 years.
However, in their eagerness to get started, the pair made their share of mistakes, Kim Essig said. They didn’t think about soil preparation or setting up adequate irrigation, so they had to replant a year later. Their second attempt bore fruit, and by 2014, they were selling their crop to the Blueberry Grower’s Association in Edmonton and had an offer to take over the nursery business of the then-owner of the Bluegrass Blueberries name and domain.
The Essigs accepted the offer, and five years ago, they moved their operation to their current 50-acre farm right outside Bowling Green for more space to grow blueberries and strawberries and expand the nursery business. Since then, they’ve diversified beyond berries by putting acres in hay, nursery stock, vegetables, fruit trees and a vineyard. The KFB certification should boost the farm’s current marketing efforts, Essig said.
“It does really generate a lot of awareness of people that wouldn’t necessarily know we’re here,” she said. “So (marketing) is not hard between road signs and social media and being on the Certified Farm Markets circuit. All that combined together is just really, really helpful.”
In addition to offering high-quality, locally sourced products at fair market prices, farms must meet several other criteria to become KFB certified farm markets. They must be KFB members, provide a clean and safe environment for visitors and have a permanent, non-residential structure on site from which their products can be sold. A majority of the products for sale also must be grown, produced or raised by the farm’s owner.
Once certified through an inspection process, farms receive KFB advertising and promotion in their publications and on social media, networking opportunities with other certified farm markets, marketing education, management training and other business-related benefits. All certified farm markets are listed and searchable on the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s website by name, county, ZIP code and product offerings.
Warren County is now home to four certified farm markets, pushing it above the county average, McCall said. Chaney’s Dairy Farm and Jackson’s Orchard and Nursery have been on the list since the beginning of the program, while Hilltopper Creamery was added about five years ago.
While KFB has not established any official measurements yet, anecdotal evidence shows an uptick in business after farms become KFB certified farm markets, McCall said.
“We’ve seen a lot of increase in folks that are looking for that buy local, that opportunity to support their local communities and their local farmers and just to have a connection with their food, and also to know their farmer and to also go out and have that agriculture experience and that urban-rural connection,” McCall said.
Jeff Essig fell in love with farming as a child visiting his grandfather’s farm in Bowling Green on summer and winter breaks. Even after moving to the West Coast and meeting Kim, he was always talking about Kentucky, she said. When they got serious about dating, she said she saw the writing on the wall. Sure enough, in 1992, the same year they were married, the Essigs moved back to Bowling Green.
The family still operates the farm out of the same love of planting, Essig said. Chase Kelley, the Essig’s son-in-law, runs the blueberry nursery operation with the help of the local Amish community. He said being able to work around and for his family is a highlight of the job, in addition to watching everything grow.
“It’s kind of a slow process, but you get to watch it from the very beginning to when it gets to the customer and they’re getting it, and that’s really rewarding,” Kelley said.
The nursery grows more than 25 varieties of blueberry plants, which are sold in person to local consumers and shipped to customers in all 50 states. As the strawberry season comes to a close, blueberry season is approaching, and Bluegrass Berry Farm will be offering pre-picked blueberries in the coming weeks, Essig said. Later this summer, the farm will sell honey, followed by a variety of field vegetables in July and August. After that, Essig said the family is planning for later fall vegetables.
“What our goal is right now as a small family farm is to increase our plantings and to try to touch almost every part of the season throughout the year,” Essig said. “The big picture is a fully diversified fruit and berry farm and vegetables and produce so that the local community can benefit. It’s healthy food, and we’re able to impact the community with food at a reasonable price, but grown in a healthy way.”
As Bluegrass Berry Farm continues to grow, the Essigs are organizing curriculums and tours to educate school-age children on how to start gardens, grow blueberries or produce honey. The farm already offers a free two-hour blueberry class to help would-be-gardeners avoid the same mistakes the Essigs originally made.
This month, KFB Director of Agriculture Education Scott Christmas is bringing a local teacher workshop to the farm, which Kim Essig said could make an immediate impact on schools in the area. That’s what it’s all about for Essig – serving the community through food and keeping the momentum going – and the new KFB certification could amplify these efforts.
“Knowing that we’ve put something in the ground and it’s going to be harvested, I feel such a heavy responsibility to keep it moving,” she said. “As long as I know that we are doing everything we can do to be good stewards of the land that God’s given us and to keep things moving and harvested and sold or eaten or put up for myself, I feel like I’ve done a good job in my day.”