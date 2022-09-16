Growth fuels continuing water upgrades for BGMU
Buy Now

The addition to Bowling Green Municipal Utility's water treatment plant along the U.S. 31-W Bypass will increase the plant's daily capacity from 30 million gallons to 45 million. 

 By DON SERGENT dsergent@bgdailynews.com

It seemed an unlikely place to be searching for what amounts to a Christmas gift.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.