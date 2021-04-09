Growth in Warren County of short-term rental businesses such as Airbnb and traditional bed-and-breakfast establishments is continuing, but now with better regulations to govern that growth.
The Warren County Board of Adjustments, meeting via Zoom teleconference Thursday evening, approved two more such businesses : one owner-occupied bed and breakfast and one short-term rental, defined as properties being rented for 30 days or less that could be absentee owner investment properties.
At that meeting, the MJJE Investments limited liability corporation headed by Matthew Simpson received unanimous approval for a conditional-use permit that will allow Simpson to build a cabin on a 0.57-acre tract on Cemetery Road near Barrington Drive and operate it as a short-term rental.
The plan submitted by Simpson on the property that is zoned residential estate calls for no more than six people to stay in the cabin at one time and for quiet hours to begin at 10 p.m. each day.
Also approved in a 4-0 vote was a CUP application from Buddy Jones to operate an owner-occupied bed and breakfast on his agriculture-zoned property at 1740 Goshen Church South Road.
The portion of the property devoted for use as a bed and breakfast will be limited to the basement area of the house, where a maximum of three rooms will be available for rent.
These approvals come as the board of adjustments and the City-County Planning Commission are just beginning to implement new regulations governing short-term rentals that were approved by the planning commission last year and have been going through approvals by the county fiscal court and the cities of Bowling Green, Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn.
Those regulations came about as the trend of making extra income from Airbnb and other property-rental websites such as VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner) started showing growth locally.
As those room-rental businesses began encroaching on residential neighborhoods and raising the ire of some residents, the planning commission put the new rules in place.
Under the new regulations, short-term rentals are prohibited in sewered single-family residential and industrial zones; however, bed-and-breakfasts may still be allowed with a conditional use permit in all single-family residential zones.
Short-term rentals and bed-and-breakfasts are allowed by right in most all commercial zones.
That growth of short-term rentals in residential subdivisions led to the need to amend the ordinances, according to Peterson.
“When we started looking at this issue a couple of years ago, we had about 75 short-term rentals in the county,” Peterson said last year as the regulations were being written. “Now there are about 225 units for rent.”
Approvals at Thursday's meeting indicate that the growth may be continuing, but Peterson said it could ramp up more as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are eased.
"We haven't started any enforcement process yet," Peterson said. "We've had a handful come into compliance. It's still growing. As tourism starts to ramp back up, we'll probably see more. But now we have the regulations in place."
In other action at Thursday's meeting, the board denied the application of Casey Haynes of Triple K Investments LLC to operate a barber shop in property at 1202 Nahm Drive that is zoned single-family residential.
A number of neighboring residents joined the online meeting to object to Haynes' plan.
Steve Long, who lives on the nearby Temple Court, expressed fears that the barber shop would affect property values.
Another Temple Court resident, Tracy Blankenship, said she was concerned about setting a precedent if the barber shop were approved.
"We're concerned that this could open the door to other businesses in our quiet residential neighborhood," she said.
The application was denied in a 4-0 vote.
