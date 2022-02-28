You would think the “Q” in Bowling Green’s Q Coffee Emporium might stand for questionable, based on the social media chatter about the bakery and sandwich shop arising from its dustup with the landlord at its original location on Nashville Road.
But, despite disagreements over how property owner Providence Homes has handled requests for repairs, there seems to be no question that Q is moving forward with plans to continue its expansion even as Providence has taken over operation of the Nashville Road store.
The Q Coffee Emporium in the Point at Peachtree development on Scottsville Road (Q’s new and now only location) was host for a Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce “Business After Hours” event Thursday evening, serving up pastries and drinks that were considerably more savory than the dispute with its erstwhile business partner.
Providence Homes owners Stephen and Elizabeth Nelson and the Q Group headed by local pastor Steve Wilson and his family members worked together to transform the former Miller’s Transmission Shop into the original Q Bakery, which opened in 2019.
Now the Wilsons have become plaintiffs and the Nelsons defendants in a lawsuit brought by the Q Group in August.
That action asks for equitable relief and legal damages, claiming Providence “repeatedly breached the lease agreement by, among other things, failing to timely authorize necessary repairs.”
The lawsuit hasn’t yet been scheduled for trial, but it has become very public because of those social media posts.
On Feb. 5, through its Facebook page, Q Group posted that it was “pushed out” of the Nashville Road building by a landlord that “consistently pretended” that issues with the building didn’t exist.
Those issues, alleged in the complaint filed in Warren Circuit Court, include Providence’s failure to address issues with the building’s ventilation system and walk-in cooler as well as delays in completing painting and repairs to a leaking wall.
The issue that prompted the lawsuit, though, is what the complaint calls “the failure and obstinate refusal of Providence to address an ongoing problem with the HVAC system.”
According to the lawsuit filing, the HVAC system “has proven to be inadequate for the appropriate operation of the business” and at times forced early closure of the eatery due to the heat and humidity.
Despite those problems, the Wilsons indicated in the months leading up to the opening of the Scottsville Road location that the Nashville Road Q was thriving.
In February 2021, just months before the opening of the Scottsville Road location, Steve Wilson’s daughter Emily Wilson said the original store was doing “much better than we could’ve ever expected.”
She said at the time that the Nashville Road Q was averaging about 85 customers per hour on the weekends and about 60 per hour during the week.
That kind of volume brought about the need for the Scottsville Road Q that is roughly three times the size of the Nashville Road store and is equipped with an oversized bakery area meant to serve the needs of both Q locations.
Still, Q’s owners opted in January to close the Nashville Road store and operate only the new Scottsville Road location.
That departure left Providence with no tenant to pay the $10,250 monthly rent that court documents indicate the Q Group was paying.
“When they chose to abandon the building, it left us in a very difficult financial situation,” Elizabeth Nelson said. “Our only options were bankruptcy or opening our own coffee shop.”
They chose the latter, changing Q to the Providence Coffee House and Marketplace that is now open for breakfast and lunch.
“We had a family meeting and pulled in some people we trust,” said Elizabeth Nelson, whose work background includes managing a couple of fast-food restaurants. “A friend with restaurant experience has helped us.”
Providence Coffee House is starting slowly, operating from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily and offering mostly breakfast items and various coffees and smoothies before expanding its sandwich offerings.
Elizabeth Nelson said the coffee house will buy from local vendors like Ridley’s Roast House and feature work by local artists.
“I never dreamed this would be the road I’d go on,” she said. “It’s like starting from scratch, but we’re really excited about it. We just want to take it slow and make sure we get the quality of the product right.”
Meanwhile, Q Coffee Emporium seems to have already attracted enough of a following at its Scottsville Road location to start thinking about an expansion.
At the chamber of commerce event and on Facebook, Wilson family members have expressed a desire to secure another location along Nashville Road.
And that isn’t the extent of the family’s growth strategy. Steve Wilson said he is looking at other parts of Bowling Green for what could be a third location.
As Q’s chief baker, Steve Wilson’s wife Cristie Wilson is anxious to fully utilize the large kitchen in the new location.
She said in a text message that she hopes Q can find another location that can use the baked goods produced in the oversized kitchen. She also hopes to work with local grocery stores to get Q’s bagels on their shelves.
The greatest hope, though, for both coffee shop operators may be for a resolution of their legal dispute.
Attorney Brian Schuette, representing the Q Group, said he is working through the information-gathering discovery phase of the lawsuit while hoping a trial can begin before the end of the year.
“We’re committed to pursuing it to its conclusion,” Schuette said. “But you’re always hopeful that it can be settled out of court.”
James Laramore, the attorney representing Providence, said the allegations about the HVAC system and other items in the lawsuit “only tell one side of the story.”
“We look forward to having the opportunity to tell our side,” Laramore said.