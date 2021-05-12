A team of educators will work throughout the region to address pandemic-related learning loss and students’ social and emotional needs thanks to a new initiative through the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative.
“These talented and dedicated educators will join a high-performing culture here at GRREC to serve our school districts and ultimately, our students as they accelerate their learning to come back from the pandemic ‘better than normal’ moving forward,” GRREC Executive Director Bart Flener said Monday in a news release.
Backed by federal coronavirus relief funding, the Kentucky Department of Education designated $8 million over a period of two years to be distributed equally among Kentucky’s eight educational cooperatives.
The new funding enables GRREC to add four staffers who will work through the co-op’s service area, which spans 45 public school districts in southern and western Kentucky.
The team of educators include current Nelson County Schools administrator Chase Goff, who will lead the team; Audrey Harper, a literacy expert; Kaylee Crowder, an award-winning mathematics teacher; and social-emotional learning specialist Sherlyn Bratcher.
“This is our chance to rethink education and help schools dream big about what's possible for students in the 21st century,” Goff said. “I am excited to join the incredible team at GRREC and help support districts across the region in this endeavor. It's an exciting time to be an educator and I'm grateful for this opportunity.”
Kate Wintuska, who is currently in her ninth year as an educator having taught in Boyle County and Warren County Schools, will support the team.
GRREC offered more information about each educator:
Goff: “Mr. Goff has a diverse background in education. He began his career in Warren County as a special education teacher and department head, curriculum coordinator, academic interventionist and athletic director. He was later named principal of Caverna High School, leading his team to significant improvements in student achievement scores and staff culture. He currently serves as the Director of Student Leadership and Learning and the Director of Community Health and Engagement for Nelson County Schools. Throughout his career he has led teams to boost efficiency, culture, learning, and student achievement.”
Harper: “Harper received a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from WKU in 2017, focusing on policy implementation and teacher beliefs. She has more than 16 years of experience in education, serving in Warren County Public Schools as a middle grades writing teacher, high school English teacher and interventionist. Harper also served as an Effectiveness Coach for the Kentucky Department of Education for four years supporting districts in Western Kentucky on implementing Kentucky Academic Standards, teacher leadership, and assessment literacy, before returning to WCPS in the role of District Reading and Writing Consultant and directing the $1.2 million Striving Readers Grant. In her new position she will support districts in planning and providing the necessary support to accelerate learning for students and close achievement gaps.”
Crowder: “Mrs. Crowder is currently the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) Coordinator and district math coach for Russellville Independent Schools, and has ten years of experience in education. She serves as a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coach and recently served as a Summit Learning Fellow. In 2021 she was recognized by the Kentucky Center for Mathematics award for Teacher Leadership, and is a two-time recipient of the Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Award.”
Bratcher: “Mrs. Bratcher is a twenty-year veteran of education and is currently a counselor at Butler County High School. She has also served as a counselor at the middle school level and trains educators in the areas of Trauma Informed Care for Educators and Social-Emotional Learning. She is active in the Kentucky School Counselor Association as the Public Relations/Technology Coordinator, and received the organization's Linda Morse Leadership award in 2020. In her role, Bratcher will support districts with planning and providing the necessary Social Emotional Learning (SEL) support to address the wide array of social, emotional, and mental health needs of students, and coordinate with SEL Specialists at the state’s other regional cooperatives.”
