Nobody really knew what the GRREC ED Rank Change program would be two years ago, as the first group of Kentucky educators embarked on a largely undetermined professional development journey.
It was like leaping off a cliff, not knowing exactly where you’d end up, said Ashley Lile, a Hart County educator in the first class of graduates.
At a graduation celebration at Green River Regional Educational Cooperative’s Bowling Green headquarters on Saturday, Lile told a room full of fellow graduates that she had zero regrets.
“It made it OK to change, it made it OK to not stay in a box,” she said. “I am so excited I jumped off that ledge.”
The GRREC ED Rank Change program was created in 2020 to help Kentucky educators get rank changes in a more meaningful way, said program director Rebecca Gaddie.
Educators need a rank change to get a salary increase, but it typically requires earning another degree or certification through a university. However, sometimes the Educational Professionals Standards Board approves other “continuing education opportunities” that also qualify.
The EPSB approved the GRREC ED program in October 2020. It’s a two-year, job-imbedded professional development course in which educators choose an in-depth research project on a “problem of practice” of their choice that they’ve encountered in their classrooms and schools.
After two years of research involving monthly meetings with other educators in the program, educators present a capstone project that looks at what they did, the impact of their work and how they would keep the momentum going after the program ended.
For example, many educators chose to research strategies to address gaps in social-emotional learning, and established district-wide resources and supports for their capstone projects, Gaddie said.
Four members of Butler County High School’s science department focused on chemistry leadership, leading other districts in professional development and starting a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) club, said chemistry teacher Jennifer Davis.
“It made a change completely in how we teach and the things that we do with our students,” she said. “It’s set a ball rolling.”
There were 81 graduates in the program’s first class, Gaddie said. She said that the program gave educators room to explore problems they hadn’t had the space or resources to address before.
“They’ve always looked at data, but they haven’t always been able to do what the data says they need to do, and this actually helped them learn how to do that,” she said.
The first class went through a fair amount of trial and error, Gaddie added.
“Some things didn’t work well, and we’ve had to make adjustments, and they have rolled with the punches,” she said. “A program on paper is one thing – making it real is something else.”
Elizabeth Armstrong, a Grayson County High School teacher, not only graduated in the first class, but also took on a leadership role during her final semester. Armstrong became a cohort leader, leading a subgroup of the educators through the process and giving them feedback on their work.
“I enjoy teaching other teachers. I didn’t know that until I started GRREC ED,” Armstrong said. “... I can make a bigger impact teaching other teachers than I can just the kids in our own classroom.”
Armstrong began the GRREC ED program for the rank change, but said that she’s “a different teacher now.” Her focus was productive struggle, helping her students learn to struggle instead of giving them the answers.
“They have to figure some stuff out on their own,” she said. “They used to give up when they couldn’t do something, and now they’ll keep trying or they’ll ask other people for help instead of relying on me.”
GRREC Executive Director Bart Flener said the program differed from the traditional rank change process in that the learning was student-directed, not professor-directed. GRREC staff were simply facilitators of that learning, he said.
Flener joined the program as a leader of the physical education cadre, a subgroup of participants with interests in that area.
“Seeing it from the ground level and also seeing it from the 30,000-foot view has been neat,” he said.
The program contributes to teacher retention, not only by giving educators a salary increase, but also by bringing back excitement to the profession, Gaddie said. Teachers reinvest when they are motivated, she added.
“The impact was so clear,” she said. “We saw impact on students, we saw impact on the educator who was the candidate, we saw an impact on the school itself. And in many cases, we saw classroom teachers who never really viewed themselves as leaders in their district affect the way the whole district does things with their projects.”