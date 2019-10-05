Green River Regional Educational Cooperative staffers are gearing up for the launch of a new, nearly $4 million grant project that will offer regional school districts additional support for student mental health.
“I think it’s going to have a tremendous impact on the 14 districts that we’re able to serve,” said Melissa Biggerstaff, the project’s brainchild and GRREC’s associate executive director.
Through the Project Prevent program, schools will be offered a slew of support services.
Along with hiring six licensed mental health professionals to work across the region, GRREC will offer mental health screeners and assessments to schools, offer training in trauma-informed care and youth mental health first aid to staff and create a counseling hotline for students.
GRREC will also strengthen connections with regional mental health partners like LifeSkills, help schools move away from punitive discipline practices and introduce positive behavior incentives for students and organize annual retreats where educators can examine non-academic barriers to learning, such as child abuse and drug addiction, through data.
Working with grant writer Johna Rodgers, Biggerstaff said school districts were selected based on how they fared across several data metrics. Project organizers tracked data on child abuse and neglect, drug arrests and deaths, violent crime, youth incarceration and other factors that can ultimately influence classroom learning.
School districts selected for this program include: Barren County Schools, Caverna Independent Schools, Christian County Schools, Daviess County Schools, Elizabethtown Independent Schools, Glasgow Independent Schools, Henderson County Schools, Logan County Schools, Meade County Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools, Ohio County Schools, Owensboro Independent Schools, Russellville Independent Schools and Simpson County Schools.
The project is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education totaling $3,944,653. The project began Oct. 1 and runs to 2024.
“Every penny of this is going to be spent on providing the services,” Biggerstaff said.
Asked about what spurred the project, Biggerstaff said she was inspired to pursue it after realizing the huge need to build capacity for mental health support in Kentucky’s schools. A mountain of data and this year’s passage of Senate Bill 1 – a sweeping school safety bill – weighed on her mind.
The overarching goal of the project, Biggerstaff said, is to equip teachers and all school staff to “understand the needs of the students who are walking in the door every day” and to “better support them with those needs.”
