The Green River Regional Educational Cooperative in partnership with Hope House Ministries is mobilizing this week and beyond to give away tens of thousands of toys and supplies collected by Kentucky’s first lady for tornado victims.
“We’re working with all of our impacted districts to ensure needs are met now, but also in the coming weeks and months ahead,” said Dan Costellow, the general education services director at GRREC.
“Our No. 1 priority is to ensure impacted kids have toys for Christmas,” Costellow said.
One recent report by the Courier-Journal in Louisville put the number of toys, bikes, games and other items donated to the Western Kentucky Toy Drive — organized by Britainy Beshear — at 70,000 gifts, at least.
No additional physical donations are needed at this time, Costellow said.
The best way that people can help now is to offer monetary donations in the form of gift cards or donations made to local, school-based family resource centers and other reputable charities, Costellow said.
In the meantime, distributing the gifts will prove challenging due to the sheer volume of donations to sort through. Gesturing at rows of toys sorted by age and displayed at tables in a Stryker Logistics warehouse on Tuesday, Costellow estimated there were probably 20 times as many left to give away. He thanked Stryker Logistics for allowing the use of one of its storage facilities.
GRREC is partnering with Hope House Ministries to help ensure the toys go to families who need them, Costellow said. Hope House, which describes its mission as alleviating both “physical and spiritual poverty,” already had a Christmas gift distribution system to build off of, which made it a good fit.
“It was important to us to make sure the toys are getting to the right families,” Casey Hammons, Hope House’s director of marketing and communications, told the Daily News.
Families or individuals in need of gifts this Christmas can text the word “TOYS” to 270-249-6333 to apply for assistance.
Hammons said the toys will go to those families financially impacted by the storms. It’s a broadly defined category that includes people who have lost their jobs or homes to people who’ve simply lost groceries due to power outages, Hammons said.
On Tuesday, several families were shopping for toys with their children at the Stryker Logistics warehouse, located at 308 Dishman Lane.
A local mother who asked to be identified only by her first name, Jessica, was among those shopping for Christmas gifts. She was joined by her 4-year-old son, who excitedly combed through aisle after aisle, stunned by a Batman toy that was his height and a large plastic tube packed with Hot Wheels. Her other son, a 13-year-old, was out assisting with cleanup efforts as a volunteer and felt the emotional weight of the storm more intensely since many of his school friends were severely impacted by it.
Jessica said she was effectively out of a job because the tornado destroyed her workplace near the 31W By-Pass. She, along with the other parents, was allowed to take six gifts, one of which could be as large as a bike.
The donations helped “a great deal,” she said, though she couldn’t help feeling a little guilty for those who have lost everything.
“You feel guilty worrying about Christmas when you have your family,” she said.