Drones zipped by overhead, students cheered on their teammates with boisterous chants and every corner of the room at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative seemed to buzz with activity Wednesday during the first Southern Kentucky Robot Royale.
What started as an effort to organize a simple LEGO robotics competition quickly snowballed into a full-on festival, said Matt Kresslein, a digital learning coach for Warren County Public Schools.
Wednesday’s event featured underwater robots, coding coteries and competitions geared toward getting automated machines to weave through obstacle courses or perform other complex tasks.
“I’m hoping this builds our robotics programs,” Kresslein said, somewhat surprised at how successful the event seemed on its first go-around.
Event organizers expected about 150 students to participate. Schools from Allen, Logan, Barren, Warren and Butler counties sent students to vie for trophies and door prizes.
Mainly though, Kresslein said, the Robot Royale served as a fun way to teach Kentucky’s new computer science standards.
“It’s all hands-on, high engagement level” activities, Kresslein said.
That seemed to be the case for a group of Jennings Creek Elementary School students who gathered around a large table and watched and cheered as classmates launched programmable robots that would wheel across the surface collecting tennis balls for points.
Among the group was Will Crutcher, a sixth grader from Briarwood Elementary School. He sees LEGO’s Mindstorms EV3 robots and the coding they’re powered by as an outlet for his creativity.
“We get to code how we want, to build how we want,” he said. “It’s really good for challenging your brain.”
The event drew more than just area students, however. High school students from Kingsport, Tenn., made the five-hour trip to Bowling Green to showcase their underwater MATE ROV robots. Gavin Bentley and Quintin Folkner manned two bathtub-sized tanks filled with water as younger students gathered around to see the machines in action.
Both students were interns for STREAMWORKS, an educational program based in Kingsport that delivers opportunities for project-based learning. It takes its name from the science, technology, robotics, engineering, art and mathematics fields.
For Dennis Courtney, the executive director of STREAMWORKS, the trip was also somewhat of a diplomatic mission. He said the program wants to start a pilot locally and to offer workshops for educators here.
As for the future of the Robot Royale, Kresslein said organizers want to explore options for developing further. For now though, they’re committed to making it a regular event.
“We’ll end up doing this again,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.