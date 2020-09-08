A new program under development by the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative aimed at helping educators obtain rank changes while working toward their professional goals has just one last hurdle to clear before it can launch.
In partnership with Western Kentucky University, the co-op is offering GRREC Ed – a program that will include two tracks for educators looking to get ahead and who need a rank change to do so. At the same time, GRREC Ed will offer personalization for participants, who might choose to improve their student engagement skills or classroom assessment design, among other specializations.
Last week, GRREC Executive Director Bart Flener briefed regional superintendents on the program’s progress during a meeting of the group’s board.
GRREC Ed is up for review by Kentucky’s Education Professional Standards Board during its next scheduled meeting in October, Flener said. The program will be overseen by a new education services director the co-op is currently searching for.
“If it happens on Oct. 12, our general education services director at that time will be leading the GRREC Ed effort,” Flener said.
In a follow-up interview, Flener said the co-op would like to begin offering courses in early 2021. About 50 to 100 participants have expressed interest in the program, he said.
Educators in Kentucky no longer need to pursue a master’s degree to keep their teaching license, but the limited amount of options for pursuing a rank change (which is necessary to move up in pay) remains an obstacle, Flener said in a previous interview. He estimated the cost of the program for a participating educator could total $5,500.
