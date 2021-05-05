GRREC names writing contest winners

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until late Saturday night. * At 5:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 31.6 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in Woodbury flood. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.3 feet on 02/14/2019. &&