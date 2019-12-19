School district superintendents of the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative turned the tables Wednesday on the group’s executive director, Tim Murley, during a surprise roast to commemorate his upcoming retirement.
Taking the microphone during the group’s final meeting of the year, Barren County Schools Superintendent Bo Matthews urged Murley to take a seat in a wooden rocking chair that had been brought into the room. As Murley took his seat, the classic George Jones song “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” boomed over the sound system and people in the room chuckled and clapped along to the beat.
“Sing along, Tim!” Matthews taunted.
When the music suddenly cut off, Murley leaned into the microphone and belted out the lyrics to another tune, this one from Johnny Paycheck: “You can take this job and shove it!” The room burst into laughter.
Murley, whose education career spans 39 years, will retire at the end of this year. Melissa Biggerstaff, currently associate executive director at the cooperative, will step in as interim director. The plan is to have GRREC’s next permanent director hired by July.
During his nearly 40 years in education, Murley has filled almost every conceivable job one can hold in a school district. Murley taught at Warren Central High School, moved to Greenwood High School when it opened in the fall of 1990 and then became an assistant principal there.
He later served as principal at North Warren Elementary School, then took a job as the district’s assessment coordinator, moved up to become an assistant superintendent for the district and was finally Warren County Public Schools superintendent for four years.
Looking back on his career, Murley told the Daily News that his “dream job” was teaching, specifically as an agriculture instructor heavily involved in his school’s FFA program. He hopes that people will look back on his legacy and remember him as a servant and a leader, he said.
For Murley, “it’s always been almost a ministry,” he said. “I still feel like it’s a calling to be in education.”
Murley called education “a wonderful profession” and described it as entirely what the individual makes it out to be. It takes a true passion for working with children and a desire to be “a part of something bigger than you,” he said.
“You can really fulfill that need with education. You can work with students. You can work with faculty,” he said, adding that any struggles one faces along the way pays off on graduation day. “To see kids graduate, I think that’s the culminating activity of the whole thing,” Murley said.
Murley was named as GRREC’s executive director in September 2016.
“It’s a great place. I love GRREC,” he said. “I can’t explain to you how good the staff is at GRREC. They are so capable of doing anything.”
He added that any good that has come out of the cooperative in recent years “is because I’ve just let them work,” he said.
Murley also said he’s appreciated working with regional superintendents to help meet their schools’ needs. He described the group as “top notch” and “the ultimate professionals.”
Murley plans to spend more time with his grandchildren and travel with his wife, Lisa, but he didn’t get to leave his last meeting as GRREC’s leader without some ribbing from his colleagues.
Matthews was joined by Hancock County Superintendent Kyle Estes, and the two shared a slideshow presentation packed with punchlines.
In a photograph on one slide, Matthews and Murley posed for the camera on a rocky bluff overlooking a wooded area during a hiking trip the two took. In the image, Matthews can be seen lying down on the ground and making a show of clinging to the edge of the cliff face as Murley holds him by his ankles. In the presentation, the exact same image was shown alongside the original – only turned vertically so that it appeared Murley was dangling Matthews from the cliff.
“There we were at a beautiful place,” Matthews told the group. “Tim thought it would be funny to fake shove me, and I went down and then he tried to save me,” Matthews said.
“That is a lie,” Murley piped up. “I did not try to save you,” he said, drawing laughter from the room.
Another slide showed the fallout from an ATV accident Murley had while attempting to do doughnuts – with former Allen County Superintendent Randall Jackson riding along.
Neither of the two superintendents were permanently injured when the four-wheel vehicle inevitably flipped over, although a photograph showed Murley with a black eye and Jackson with two.
“The last thing I remember though, before my head hit the ground, … (Murley) was just laughing hysterically, just having a great time,” Jackson said, comically recalling the episode.
“I told him not to lean out,” Murley quipped.
The title on the slide read “Murley attempts to murder Mr. Jackson,” with an added caption: “Murley’s sentence was pardoned by Matt Bevin.”
Jokes aside, Matthews assured Murley that he wouldn’t be forgotten after leaving the job.
“We do love him and we will miss him,” Matthews said.
