Whether it’s boosting student engagement or designing better classroom assessments, a new program under development by the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative is aiming to help educators obtain rank changes while working toward their professional goals.
“It’s very personalized for you as a learner,” said Bart Flener, the executive director of the regional education co-op, which represents 46 school districts in Kentucky.
In partnership with Western Kentucky University, GRREC ED will offer two academies for educators who want to move ahead in their careers and need a rank change to do so.
Educators in Kentucky no longer need to pursue a master’s degree to keep their license to teach, but the limited amount of options for pursuing a rank change (which is necessary to move up in pay) remains an obstacle, Flener said. He estimated the cost of the program for a participating educator could total $5,500.
For months now, GRREC has been pursuing its own continuing education option under the state’s guidance, Flener said.
After multiple rounds of review, the program has been submitted to the state for scoring and could be up for approval next month. If that happens, the program could launch this fall.
GRREC ED is already drawing interest. Flener said the program could launch with about 100 participants if approved.
Even amid the pandemic, GRREC will continue to offer educators professional development. That includes a virtual training session Aug. 5 titled “Fighting for Social Justice – What Can Educators Do.” Its stated goals include both acknowledging and addressing race-based trauma and stress and the unmet emotional needs students might exhibit when returning to school this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration for the training event opens Friday.
