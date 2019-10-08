A Bowling Green man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a teenager was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.
Ronnie Alan Guess, 40, pleaded guilty in July to charges of reckless homicide and tampering with physical evidence.
Guess was handling a loaded .22-caliber handgun April 8, 2016, while sitting in a GMC Yukon in a parking lot on Russellville Road when it discharged.
A bullet stuck Justin Vaughn, 18, of Franklin, in the back of the neck. Vaughn, who was also sitting in the vehicle, was hospitalized for 19 days before dying April 27, 2016, at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Guess was indicted on a count of second-degree manslaughter as well as the tampering charge, but he reached a plea agreement with the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office that reduced the manslaughter charge to reckless homicide.
Guess confirmed for Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson that he read the pre-sentence investigation prepared in his case but made no other statement Monday.
His attorney, Christopher Davenport, made no argument for probation but suggested that he would later file a motion for shock probation, a form of early release available for people convicted of certain low-level felonies.
“We think that’s the best time and place to file that motion,” Davenport said.
When Guess pleaded guilty in July, Davenport said Guess should have reasonably known the gun was loaded and that he was handling the firearm in a reckless manner, leading to the shooting.
Afterward, Guess told someone in a vehicle parked behind the Yukon to hide the handgun somewhere in Pioneer Auto Sales, where the vehicles had been parked, according to police.
Vaughn was a teenager with special needs who competed in area Special Olympics events that included the shot put, standing long jump and 100-meter dash, Vaughn’s family said.
Relatives said Vaughn was friendly with everyone he met and enjoyed going to church.
